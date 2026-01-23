Appreciation plaque to Neil’s Ace Home Center photo & caption

Principal Apomatagi Ruth Tuato’o, fourth from far left, presented an appreciation plaque to Neil’s Ace Home Center for the generous donation of two water fountains for the school during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Samoa Baptist Academy this week. Neil’s ACE rep rep Lorraine Tuione, third from far left, accepted the plaque on behalf of Neil’s ACE and her team who helped install the water fountains at the school. [photo: faaTalanoa Media]