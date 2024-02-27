Annual HOSA competition photo & caption

Public and private high schools came together this month during the annual Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) competition at DYWA gymnasium in Tafuna on February 9, 2024 — under the theme of ‘Dare to Lead’. Major healthcare organizations and gov’t departments, including ASCC Nursing set up booths to explain their roles in the healthcare field, giving participants the opportunity to interact with representatives and gain insights into the healthcare industry in American Samoa. [photo: SC]