American Samoa Women’s Volleyball Team photo & caption

The American Samoa Women’s Volleyball Team posing for the press and fans after earning their place in the Pacific Games semifinals after the hard fought quarter-final battle with Samoa yesterday. “Samoa is a strong team, but the commitment and competitiveness that our girls showed on the court gave us the win in the end,” Head Coach Mafutaga Taveuveu said. The Pacific Games report is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Paramount Builders, Inc. and ASNOC. Read story below. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]