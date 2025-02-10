American Samoa Prayer & Fasting Conference photo & caption

The American Samoa Prayer & Fasting Conference 2025 commenced on February 5, 2025, at the ASCC Multipurpose Building. Governor Pulaali'i N. Pula delivered the keynote address, followed by testimony by First Lady Lois Phillips-Pula. She shared a powerful account of God's intervention in their lives and affirmed their commitment to leading the people of American Samoa with faith, integrity, hope and transparency. [courtesy photo]