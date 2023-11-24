The American Samoa national women’s volleyball team photo & caption

The American Samoa national women’s volleyball team and coaching staff after their 3-0 loss to New Caledonia in the semifinals of the 2023 Pacific Games volleyball competition yesterday at Friendship Hall in Honiara, Solomon Islands. The women’s team has one last chance to grab the bronze medal, after missing out on the opportunity to play for gold and silver. This Pacific Games report is brought to you by the generous sponsorship of Paramount Builders, Inc. and ASNOC. Read story below. [photo: Asi A, Fa’asau]