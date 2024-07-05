Ads by Google Ads by Google
American Samoa junior tennis photo & caption

Fri, 07/05/2024 - 7:03am
American Samoa junior tennis team

American Samoa junior tennis team is ready for the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships (POJC) in Fiji, which is once again host to the Junior Championships.  Twelve teams from across the Pacific are vying July 4- 13 for the title in the U12, U14, and U16 categories. Teams from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Papua New Guinea, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Samoa, Tuvalu, Tahiti, and Vanuatu are participating. [courtesy photo]

