America 250 Celebration photo & caption

Presented by ASTCA in partnership with the Reid Family Group, the America 250 Celebration culminated in a synchronized drone and fireworks production featuring a fleet of 300 drones. The fireworks showcased each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. American Samoa is known as having the highest rate of military enlistment per capita of all the US states and territories. Our unique time zone made American Samoa the last place to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary on July 4th. [photo: ASTCA]