Amata honors the life of President Carter

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is honoring the distinguished life of President Jimmy Carter:

“I have fond memories of the entire Carter family from the time President Jimmy Carter sent his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Annette to Pago Pago. The President designated them as his personal representatives to the first inaugural of an elected Governor of American Samoa, Uifa’atali Peter T. Coleman.

“My dad had me show them around part of that time, as did others, and in turn, they invited my husband Fred and me for private dinner in the White House family quarters. This was a particularly generous act on their part to allow us in the areas that few people get to see, including guiding us through the map room, the famous Lincoln bedroom, Queen's bedroom and third floor. While we were there, President Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrived and very kindly greeted us.

“That personal kindness is forever part of President Carter’s lasting legacy. He spent his decades of influence as a former President helping people especially through Habitat for Humanity. As President, his most famous foreign policy achievement is perhaps brokering the sustained peace between Israel and Egypt, signed in 1979 following the Camp David Accords in 1978. This achievement has served the world well for many years, and all supporters of Israel’s right to exist can celebrate it. I know millions of people are thinking of the Carter family, praying for them, and remembering the historic life and personal Christian faith of President Jimmy Carter.”