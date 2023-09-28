Amata and Imhoff with Pacific leaders photo & caption

U.S. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff on Tuesday at the Australian Embassy in Washington D.C. following the Pacific Forum Summit. He’s seen here with the Prime Minister of Tonga the Hon. Hu’akavameiliki, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Henry Puna, former Cook Islands PM and Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata. As part of the PIF summit, the U.S. is formally establishing diplomatic relations with two South Pacific nations, the Cook Islands and Niue. [courtesy photo]