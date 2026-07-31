The Afonotele Tupulaga Manuia Program photo & caption

The American Samoa Resilience Office was honored to be part of the Afonotele Tupulaga Manuia Program, an initiative dedicated to empowering and preparing our youth to become stronger leaders of tomorrow. Together, we're building a more resilient American Samoa, one generation and one tree at a time. Fa'afetai for the commitment of to Rep. Matagaono Vaimaga Maiava and the Village of Afonotele to investing in the youth and the future of American Samoa. [screenshot from video]