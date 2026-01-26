Acclaimed Samoan playwright, novelist, poetess found dead in Tanumalala prison

Apia, SAMOA (26 January, 2026) — Acclaimed Samoan novelist, poet, and playwright Papali‘i Sia Figiel was found dead in her cell at Tanumalala Prison on the morning of January 26, 2025. She had been awaiting the outcome of her murder trial.

Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga confirmed to local media that Figiel was discovered at about 6:15 a.m. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of death.

Papali‘i Sia Figiel was arrested in May 2024 and charged with the murder of Dr. Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, a respected 78-year-old American Samoan academic and poet.

Her defense focused on mental health struggles. During her high-profile trial on September 11, 2025, two medical experts testified that she was suffering from a serious psychotic disorder.

Amituanai Cecilia Alailima, a relative, spoke about her long history of mental health issues, while Dr. Joyce Vida Sonoling, a psychiatrist with the Ministry of Health in Motootua, provided an independent evaluation. She concluded that Figiel was experiencing severe psychotic symptoms, including extreme mood swings.

Those mood swings were witnessed firsthand in the courtroom while the court was in session. In a sudden outburst, Figiel stood up, stormed toward a side door, flung it open, and disappeared into an adjoining room, slamming the door behind her. The entire courtroom was left in shock, leaving police and officials momentarily frozen before rushing after her.

Moments later, her piercing screams and uncontrollable sobbing echoed through the adjoining room, filling the court with sounds of anguish and remorse.

Following the emotional outburst, Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma adjourned the proceedings for ten minutes to allow defense counsel Unasa Iuni Sapolu to attend to the defendant and restore order.

When the session resumed, Papali‘i returned subdued and docile, escorted by two female police officers who remained close by for heightened security. She appeared more aware of those in the courtroom, scanning the room with cautious eyes.

At one point, she recognized a familiar face among the media. Her expression shifted from blankness to a wide smile, and she suddenly stood, crossing the courtroom floor toward the press section. Before officers could intervene, she embraced the individual warmly, holding on tightly until police gently separated her.

The unexpected moment left the courtroom stunned, underscoring both the volatility of the proceedings and the deep emotions surrounding the case.

Papalii Sia Figiel was scheduled to be sentenced on February 20, 2026.