9/11 terrorist attacks commemorated today with flags at half-staff

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — American Samoa joins the rest of the nation today, to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on U.S soil, and Gov. Lemanu P. S. Mauga has ordered all flags in the territory to be flown at half-staff for Patriot Day, today.

In his Sept. 08 memorandum, the governor explained that on Monday, September 11, 2023, “we commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks that targeted the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and the United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania.”

“Patriot Day stands as a solemn tribute to the lives lost on that fateful September morning,” he said.

Pursuant to U.S President Joe Biden’s Proclamation, the governor directed that the flags of the United States and American Samoa shall be flown at half-staff today, September 11, 2023, “as a mark of respect for those who perished in those horrific attacks.”

“As we reflect on the lives lost and the lasting impact on the families and survivors, let us also take a moment to express our gratitude for the Lord's continued protection and blessings on our Territory,” Lemanu said.

Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata said, “The terrible attacks 22 years ago will never be forgotten. Thousands of families hold dear memories of lost loved ones, and countless firefighters, police and responders made brave, sacrificial efforts to save others, including Flight 93, at the World Trade Center towers, and the Pentagon. September 11, 2001, brought our nation together in special unity, love for each other, and dedication to freedom that we should pause and remember.

“Those of us old enough to remember will never forget where we were on that day. I saw the dark smoke rising against the sky from the Pentagon from where I was at the Capitol, then from my car as I passed slowly nearby in the chaos, and still visible many hours later from Alexandria, Virginia.

“Thank you to all our law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders — current and retired — for your service that we depend on. Thank you to who serve and have served in our Armed Forces, including our many Toa o Samoa, and all who serve and help others in unsung ways. God bless American Samoa and the United States.”

Biden’s Proclamation is for Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance — which is also observed on September 11, as declared by Congress.

“In honor of all the lives we lost 22 years ago — and in honor of all the heroes who have given their whole souls to the cause of this Nation every moment since — may today not only be observed with solemn remembrance but also with renewal and resolve,” according to Biden’s proclamation.

Biden invites all Americans to observe this day with service; people can find opportunities to volunteer in their community by visiting americorps.gov/911-day .

“Together, may we continue to demonstrate that the rights and freedoms that those terrorists sought to destroy on September 11, 2001, remain unwavering — strengthened by generations of Americans who have dared all and risked all to defend, protect, and preserve our democracy,” the President said.