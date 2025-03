American Samoa Territory-wide Poetry Out Loud Competition 2025 showcased the incredible talent of our young poets, who took the stage with passion, creativity, and confidence. Students across the territory delivered powerful performances, bringing poetry to life through voice and expression. Pictured, is one of the finalists, Ersi Tang, a Senior at Pacific Horizons. #PoetryOutLoudAS #Terries2025 #CelebratingPoetry [courtesy photo]