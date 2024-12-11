The 47th Holiday Music Festival photo & caption
Wed, 12/11/2024 - 7:45am
The official opening of the 47th Holiday Music Festival hosted by the American Samoa Council on Arts, Culture & Humanities took place at the Fagatogo Pavilion Sunday December 8th and concluded on Tuesday December 10th with Christmas Caroling by various congregations from across the territory. The Festival is the only caroling taking place this year as the Christmas singing by ASG departments was cancelled due to its possible interference with the transition commitments. [courtesy photo]