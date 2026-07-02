Former Bluesky CEO Justin Tuiasosopo with his sister, Talalelagi, and his nieces, all proud natives of Fitiuta, Manuʻa, at the 3rd Pacific Roots Open Mic (P.R.O.M.) They attended in support of the event and the talented youth of American Samoa. P.R.O.M. continues to provide a meaningful platform where young people can develop their talents, build confidence, and share their voices while celebrating the culture and future of our Territory. [Facebook photo]