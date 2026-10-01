2026 Territorial Teachers of the Year photo & caption

American Samoa's 2026 Teacher of the Year, Elisaia Sualua Ma'ilo, and the U.S. Virgin Islands' 2026 Teacher of the Year, Cherise Davis, recently visited the American Samoa Congressional Office in Washington, D.C. We were pleased to welcome these outstanding educators and recognize their commitment to serving students and strengthening education in our island communities. Pictured (L–R): Cherise Davis, Elisaia Sualua Ma'ilo, and Congressional Senior Political Advisor Jared Christel. [courtesy photo]