the 2026 South Pacific Academy Valedictorian photo & caption

Members of the Letuli, Toalepai, and Annesley families turn out in full support to congratulate the 2026 South Pacific Academy Valedictorian, Tali'ilagi Milovale Patricia Letuli, and her cousin Tautuasamoa Annesley Toalepai (both sitting center) following their graduation last Friday. In her Valedictorian address, Ms Letuli spoke of the importance of family and especially to honor & cherish your parents. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]