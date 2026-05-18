2026 ASDOE Boys Varsity Basketball Champions photo & caption

Congratulations to the Leone High School Lions on winning the 2026 ASDOE Boys Varsity Basketball Championship. Champions pictured with McDonald’s CEO Mrs. Dolores Tautolo Galea’i after the game as McDonald’s American Samoa proudly awarded the team a $2,000 championship prize as part of its $30,000 donation to the ASDOE Athletics Program. Great job to all participating schools, and a special shoutout to the Manumalo Varsity Team for a hard-fought and exciting championship game! [Facebook photo]