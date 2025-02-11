2025 Project Saolotoga photo & caption

This past Saturday at OMV/DYWA, during the 2025 Project Saolotoga wheelchair distribution and pick-up day, it was an honor to welcome the amazing American Wheelchair Mission board members and generous donors who make this initiative possible, which included President Chris Lewis, Dan Danielson & Kristi Danielson, Joe & Lara Donaldson, and Troy. To everyone who lent a helping hand or supported this mission in any way, thank you for making a difference [courtesy photo]