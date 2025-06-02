15 receive AEPDA certificates from ASCC Automotive Technology Division

Pago Pago - AMERICAN SAMOA

A total of 15 community members proudly graduated from the Automotive Engine Performance & Drive Ability course offered by the Automotive Technology Division at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC).

The 10-week course, offered free of charge to the public, drew 21 participants from diverse backgrounds, ranging from unemployed individuals to working professionals eager to expand their skillsets. Coordinated by Project Director Fred Suisala, the program combined classroom instruction with practical, hands-on training under the guidance of ASCC Automotive Instructor and course facilitator, Adam Sione.

Funded through a federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the course was part of an ongoing initiative to provide workforce development opportunities in the territory by equipping participants with real-world mechanical skills.

According to Sione, the course curriculum focused on engine diagnostics, troubleshooting, and performance optimization. “The course emphasized real-world applications,” he explained. “We wanted participants to gain not only the technical knowledge but also the hands-on experience and confidence to accurately diagnose and resolve engine performance issues.”

The diverse group of enrollees included high school graduates, working professionals, and individuals looking to reskill or explore new career opportunities. Over the duration of the program, participants engaged in both classroom instruction and practical lab sessions, using industry-standard tools and diagnostic equipment.

Graduates expressed their appreciation for the opportunity, noting that the skills they acquired have opened new doors for career advancement and self-reliance in automotive repair.

Among the graduates of the Engine Performance & Drive Ability course at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) was Angela Siaki, one of only two female students in the program.

Siaki, a full-time employee in the Customer Services division at Asco Motors' Pago Pago branch, praised ASCC for providing a valuable opportunity to expand her knowledge of automotive engines and their inner workings.

For Siaki, the course was particularly beneficial as she prepared to transition into a groundbreaking role, becoming the first female automotive technician at Asco Motors. She eagerly seized the chance to deepen her understanding of engine systems, learning not only how they function but also how to diagnose and resolve performance issues.

"My budget is very tight, so I knew I had to take advantage of this course when I heard it was being offered for free," she shared, emphasizing the accessibility and impact of the program.

Another graduate, Senituri Senituki, who works with the Tool Shop Automotive Maintenance Block, also credited the course for significantly enhancing his expertise in engine troubleshooting, a skill essential to his daily work.

Senituki acknowledged that formal certification from ASCC would be instrumental in advancing his career, stating that it could help him secure a pay raise and open doors to further professional opportunities.

Speaking on behalf of his classmates, Class Valedictorian James McGuire expressed deep appreciation for Instructor and Course Facilitator Adam Sione, commending him for his expert guidance in understanding automotive engine systems and diagnosing potential issues.

McGuire emphasized the significance of the course, noting that certified mechanics are scarce on-island, making skilled automotive professionals more crucial than ever.

He also pointed out the disparity in minimum wages, highlighting how the automotive repair industry lags behind other sectors in compensation, a challenge many aspiring technicians face as they seek to build sustainable careers.

The program, he stressed, not only equipped students with valuable technical expertise but also underscored the need for greater industry recognition and improved opportunities for certified mechanics in American Samoa.

Under the Fair Minimum Wage Act of 2007, industry-specific minimum wage rates in American Samoa were set, with scheduled increases of $0.40 per hour every three years until all rates match the U.S. federal minimum wage.

The most recent wage increase occurred on October 1, 2024, raising wages across industries by $0.40 per hour.

The automotive repair industry in American Samoa is classified under miscellaneous activities rather than having its own category due to its diverse range of services and overlapping functions with other industries.

This classification allows for flexibility in wage regulations and business operations, as automotive repair shops often provide services beyond just mechanical repairs, such as bodywork, electrical diagnostics, and parts sales.

In an interview with Project Director Fred Suisala, he explained that the size of the industry in American Samoa may not be large enough to warrant a separate classification. Many small, independent repair shops operate alongside multi-service businesses, making it more practical to group them under a broader category.

Reflecting on the success of the Automotive Engine Performance & Drive Ability Course, Suisala expressed deep gratitude for the federal partners whose funding made the program possible. He emphasized the critical role of federal support in advancing local education and workforce development.

"This course is an example of how federal support can directly benefit our community," Suisala stated. "We’re proud to offer opportunities like this that empower individuals and strengthen our local workforce."

He added that this initiative plays a crucial role in preparing graduates to meet the industry's growing demands, especially as modern technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

Of the 21 who enrolled, 15 successfully completed the rigorous training and earned a certificate of completion. Their achievement not only reflects their dedication but also underscores the importance of accessible vocational education in the territory.

ASCC plans to continue offering similar community-based training programs in the future, aligning with its mission to support lifelong learning and workforce development in American Samoa.

The success of the Automotive Engine Performance & Drive Ability course underscores ASCC’s commitment to community outreach and vocational education, and plans are already underway to offer similar programs in the near future.

For more information about upcoming programs at ASCC, the public is encouraged to contact the college or visit its official website.