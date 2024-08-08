‘Culture’ hinders Fiji’s human trafficking response

Suva, FIJI — The Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) has pinned the blame on "culture" and "patriarchal practices" for weak response to the problem of human trafficking in the country.

The non-government organization is calling for action, including addressing "cultural norms" to tackle the issue.

The 2023 US State Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP) has ranked Fiji as a Tier 2 country, alongside over 100 nations in that tier, including New Zealand, Federated States of Micronesia, and Palau.

Fiji has received the placement for the third consecutive year, which means it "does not fully meet the [United States' Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000] minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking."

The report underscores issues that show Fiji's current legislation to be inadequate.

FCOSS executive director Vani Catanasiga told RNZ Pacific that several factors have driven Fiji's human trafficking outcomes, including; a lack of understanding from the government, entrenched patriarchal values, and weak legislation.

"We can appreciate there is some legislation in place, but the operationalization is slow," Catanasiga said.

"To us, that signals a lack of awareness about just how extensive the issue of human trafficking is … and that the government does not fully understand the extent of human trafficking."

Catanasiga said that human trafficking and drug trafficking go hand-in-hand, yet resources are disproportionately allocated to combat drug trafficking.

According to data reported by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in October 2023, roughly 0.6 percent of the population in Fiji have experienced "severe" instances of human trafficking.

"While this figure might seem low, the unawareness of the key indicators of trafficking in persons cases may not be reported by victims or the public to the authorities for investigation," Australian Institute of International Affairs researcher Ellia Green wrote in April.

She added: "Analysis must also take into close consideration the taboo against speaking negatively about elders in Fijian culture which can often lead to victim blaming, a prevalent issue among young Fijians."

Last year, the Fijian government allocated FJ$10,000 (NZ$7500) to fund a Human Trafficking Unit to be made up of two dedicated officers to work alongside the Immigration Department.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Biman Prasad, told RNZ Pacific two months ago that committing funds for such a unit was ignored by the previous FijiFirst administration.

He said at the time that more funding would be dedicated to the unit when the 2024-2025 Budget would be announced in July.

However, the government did not allocate a single cent to the unit for the new financial year, according to Budget supplementary document.

'WHAT WE SAY IS NOT TAKEN SERIOUSLY'

While Catanasiga tries to manage her expectations towards the slow pace of progress, she said there remains a sense of urgency that must be addressed.

"While I sympathise with leaders who have come on board and are only two years into the job, I sympathise more with communities who have to deal with these issues on a daily basis."

She is also critical of leaders who dismiss the findings of the 2023 US TIP report.

"It's no wonder, because some of these reports are never read. So much of what we say is not taken seriously. There is a trend of misinformation, a lack of knowledge… we continue to see a trend of abuse and exploitation in communities."

Catanasiga believes traditional attitudes have perpetuated human trafficking and are being used to sweep the issue "under the rug".

"Sometimes cultural norms can become a challenge in the efforts to eradicate human trafficking. What is clothed as tradition in our culture, are simply harmful and patriarchal practices designed to preserve the status quo."

Catanasiga wants to see a more proactive and attentive approach to the issue.

"I was told in a meeting recently that I need to be more respectful. When it comes to saving lives, we will not tiptoe around the issue."