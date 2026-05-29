Avele College Old Pupils prepare for their bi-yearly reunion

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Members of the Avele College Old Pupils Association (ACOPA) American Samoa Chapter are eagerly preparing to welcome alumni from near and far as they host the association’s bi‑yearly reunion, set to begin on 04 June 2026.

Avele College was founded in 1924 as a residential secondary school in Vailima, Apia, and was officially opened on 12 June 1924, marking the beginning of what would become one of Samoa’s most influential educational institutions.

Avele was converted into a regional post‑primary agricultural college intended to serve students from across the South Pacific. This expanded its reach beyond Samoa and strengthened its regional identity, with Pacific nations such as the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tokelau sending students on scholarship to study at the boys‑only institution.

Over the decades, Avele College earned a reputation as the place where boys were shaped into young men, grounded in discipline, respect, perseverance, and service. The school’s identity was unmistakable: a green lavalava marked with three yellow stripes, worn with a white belt and white shirt. During the annual Independence march‑past, Avele College traditionally closed the procession — a highlight of the national celebration — with its strapping students marching shirtless, their upper bodies shiny with coconut oil, adorned with a yellow shell necklace and a bright yellow pua flower tucked behind the ear, echoing the three yellow stripes of their uniform.

This changed in 1996 when Avele College began admitting female students, transitioning into a co‑educational school.

Avele College celebrated its 100th anniversary in June 2024, marking a century of educational service and cultural influence. The celebrations included alumni from around the world and recognition of distinguished former students. They include former Prime Minister of Samoa, Va'ai Kolone, King’s Representative (Head of State) of the Cook Islands, Sir Tom Marsters, weightlifter and international sports figure, Seiuli Paul Wallwork, to name a few.

The decision to rotate bi‑yearly reunions among ACOPA chapters was endorsed during the 100‑year celebrations in Apia, where alumni from Samoa, New Zealand, Australia, the Cook Islands, Tokelau, the United States, and American Samoa came together for a week of ceremonies, cultural events, and the opening of the new Sinaleavele Samoan Fale — a major project co‑funded by ACOPA groups worldwide.

During an interview with the media in Samoa at the college’s centennial celebrations in 2024, ACOPA International Chairman Afamasaga Taulapapa Leiataua Faleata Iosefa explained that the association had initially proposed to the King’s Representative to the Cook Islands, Sir Tom Marsters, that the 102nd anniversary be hosted in the Cook Islands. Sir Marsters, however, respectfully declined, noting that age and declining health made it difficult for him to take on such a responsibility.

“We’re nearly finished with this part for the school — the hall — but I want to continue the fellowship of the old pupils,” Afamasaga said. “I was thinking of something like a reunion to help us do that, so I proposed it to Sir Marsters. But he turned it down because of his medical condition, and even the delegation he came with — the old Avele pupils from the Cook Islands — are getting older. He said this might be his last visit here.”

With the Cook Islands unable to host, Afamasaga then approached the American Samoa Chapter, outlining the vision and the importance of confirming a host early. The chapter accepted the invitation, paving the way for the 2026 gathering. “So in 2026, all ACOPA chapters from the countries that participated this year will be in American Samoa,” he said.

Afamasaga emphasized that while fellowship is central to ACOPA’s mission, the school remains the priority. “The goal is to keep the fellowship between everyone, but our main priority is the school. We respond to the needs of the school. And it’s good to confirm this now — because if we part ways after this and nothing is confirmed, it will be very hard to bring everyone together again.”

Speaking from Sydney, Australia, where he is currently based, Afamasaga shared on social media that members of their chapter — along with alumni from the Melbourne chapter — will depart for Samoa this week to take part in the annual Independence festivities and march‑past.

He added that after the celebrations in Apia, the Australia‑based alumni will travel to American Samoa, joining members from the Wellington and Auckland chapters in New Zealand, as well as delegations from Samoa and the United States. Together, they will make their way to the Territory for the inaugural bi‑yearly reunion hosted by the ACOPA American Samoa Chapter.

President of the ACOPA American Samoa Chapter, Rev. Tautalatasi Fanolua, said the local chapter will not be joining this year’s Independence march‑past, noting that members are fully occupied with preparations to host the upcoming reunion, which will also commemorate the 102nd anniversary of their alma mater.

“We are honored to host this reunion, as it offers a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with schoolmates we haven’t seen in many years and reminisce about our days at Avele, especially for those who stayed at the hostel,” Rev. Fanolua said. “We are truly looking forward to gathering in fellowship once again, and to welcoming our fellow alumni into our homes and introducing them to our families.”

Rev. Fanolua said the chapter is anticipating the arrival of roughly 80 alumni from the various ACOPA chapters abroad, all expected to be on-island before the reunion officially kicks off on Thursday, 04 June 2026.

The reunion will open with a welcoming dinner at a venue still being finalized, according to local chapter executive member Vui Tagaloa Elisara. The evening will serve as the first opportunity for alumni from across the Pacific and the United States to reconnect, share stories, and settle in before the weekend’s activities. Organizers say the dinner will include brief remarks from chapter leaders, introductions of visiting delegations, and acknowledgments of the school’s 102‑year legacy.

On Friday, 05 June 2026, ACOPA executive members from each chapter will convene for a formal leadership meeting. The agenda includes updates on ongoing development projects for Avele College — most notably the final touches to the new Sinaleavele Samoan Fale — as well as discussions on future initiatives to support the school. A key item on the agenda will be the selection of the next host for the bi‑yearly reunion, a decision that will shape ACOPA’s regional engagement for years to come.

On the evening of that day, a formal Corporate Table Event will be held at the DYWA gymnasium in Tafuna, where Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae, Jr. has been invited to deliver the keynote address. Fono leaders and top government officials have also been invited.

Saturday, 06 June 2026, will shift the reunion into a more relaxed and festive atmosphere. Members will participate in a Golf Tournament at the Ili‘ili Golf Course, accompanied by a series of fun games designed to bring together alumni of all ages. The day will conclude with a barbecue on the grounds — a chance for families to join in, for old classmates to unwind, and for visiting alumni to enjoy the warmth of the local chapter’s hospitality.

On Sunday, 07 June 2026, members will gather for a special church service at the CCCAS Talalelei o le Faaolataga, where the service will be led by American Samoa Chapter President Rev. Tautalatasi Fanolua. This worship service is expected to be a reflective moment in the reunion program — a time for thanksgiving, fellowship, and acknowledging the blessings that have carried Avele alumni through the decades. It also provides an opportunity for visiting members to experience the spiritual life of the host community.

The final day of the reunion, Monday, 08 June 2026, will be dedicated to farewelling the off‑island delegations in an official closing ceremony. The event will allow the hosts to formally acknowledge the presence of each chapter, express appreciation for their participation, and reaffirm ACOPA’s shared commitment to supporting Avele College. The ceremony will also mark the conclusion of four days of fellowship, planning, and celebration — setting the tone for the next bi‑yearly gathering.

According to local chapter executive member Vui Tagaloa Elisara, the American Samoa Chapter has about 30 active members who are Samoan citizens but now reside in the Territory. Their backgrounds are diverse — some work in government, others in the private sector, and several serve in the Clergy across various denominations. Vui noted that a handful are U.S. Nationals whose parents sent them to be educated in Samoa, including former Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety Filifaatali Mike Fuiava and Filivaa Mageo. Prominent local businessman Papali‘i Laulii Alofa, meanwhile, was born in American Samoa but completed his primary and secondary education in Samoa, graduating from Avele College.

Vui Tagaloa Elisara shared that he and his classmate Arthur Young, both members of the Avele College Class of 1966, are the oldest members of the local ACOPA chapter. The chapter’s executive officers include President Rev. Tautalatasi Fanolua, Vice President Rev. Ioane Evagelia, Secretary Meke Matautia, and Treasurer Rev. Asiata Fouvale.