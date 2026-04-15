Super Typhoon Sinlaku pounds remote US islands in the Pacific Ocean with ferocious winds

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Typhoon Sinlaku continues to bring destructive winds, widespread heavy rain and flooding, and storm surge to the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), according to the US National Weather Service in Guam.

The weather service said typhoon conditions on Wednesday morning were to continue for a while longer across Saipan and Tinian, but will very slowly ease up through the day as Sinlaku weakens and moves away.

As at 2:30pm Wednesday 15 April, Sinlaku is still a very strong typhoon, packing winds of up o 205km/h.

Residents should remain sheltered in place.

"Stay inside and away from windows. Do not venture outside when high winds are occurring as flying debris can easily cause serious injury," the National Weather Service advisory said.

"For those under a warning in the far northern Marianas Islands of Alamagan, Pagan, and Agrihan, preparations for the protection of life and property should be completed and should be seeking shelter to ride out the storm."

The National Weather Service said this has been a very long and destructive event, but will soon come to an end.

Tropical storm force conditions will persist across Guam and Rota, likely through most of Wednesday, and into the evening hours.

Tropical storm force conditions will remain in place through much of Thursday for Saipan and Tinian.

Meanwhile, speaking from a concrete bunker in Guam this morning, the Joint Information Warning Centre's Jenna Blastold RNZ Pacific the territory remains at the highest alert level and everyone is being advised to continue sheltering in place.

"Here on Guam, we are expecting tropical storm force winds to continue through well and through the morning all the way into the evening and even after a sunset," she said.

She said Guamanians are advised to remain indoors until Condition of Readiness 4 is declared, stay off the roadways and stay out of the water.