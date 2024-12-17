American Samoa Junior Tennis shines at Vanuatu Regional Championships

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Junior Tennis athletes Hermann Thomsen, Joella Ioane, and Aifili Tamasoaalii turned in outstanding performances at the recent Vanuatu Regional Championships. The talented trio brought home medals, showcasing their hard work, determination, and skill on the international stage.

ASTA President Florence Wasko commended the athletes and their coach for their exceptional achievements.

“We congratulate Hermann, Joella, and Aifili for their incredible performance and for making American Samoa proud on an international platform.

“We extend special thanks to Coach Francine for accompanying them to New Zealand and Vanuatu over the past several weeks and for her invaluable guidance and support. “The entire ASTA board, including Coach Dave and the Booster Club, is proud of their accomplishments and excited for the future of tennis in American Samoa.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CHAMPIONSHIPS:

● Hermann Thomsen: Gold Medalist in 12U Boys Singles, Gold Medalist in 12U Boys Doubles

● Aifili Tamasoaalii: Bronze Medalist in 14U Boys Singles, Gold Medalist in 14U Boys Doubles

● Joella Ioane: Bronze Medalist in 12U Girls Singles, Gold Medalist in 12U Girls Doubles

These achievements highlight the growing potential and talent within American Samoa’s junior tennis community.

Wasko continued, “We remain committed to nurturing young athletes and providing them with opportunities to compete on regional and international stages, including Joella Ioane’s invitation to Australia with the Grand Slam Player Development Program (GSPDP), administered by the International Tennis Federation and the Oceania Tennis Federation.”

The ASTA president noted Joella’s invitation to this series of prestigious tournaments and events in Albury, Australia, from January 1- 16, 2025, as a testament to her dedication and exceptional performance, further solidifying her place as one of American Samoa’s rising tennis stars.

During this two-week program, Joella will have the opportunity to compete in:

● The Margaret Court Team Event (optional)

● The Albury Tournament

● The Wodonga Tournament

● The Australian Open

● The Tennis Australia (TA) Girls Camp

ASTA President Wasko expressed her excitement for Joella, stating, “This is an incredible opportunity for Joella to showcase her skills and gain invaluable experience on the international stage.

“We are particularly excited as this follows in the footsteps of her older sister, Joelei Ioane, who participated in the same program earlier this year.

“Joella’s hard work and commitment continue to inspire us all, and we are confident she will represent American Samoa well.”

According to ASTA, it remains committed to nurturing local talent and providing pathways for athletes to shine on regional and global platforms.