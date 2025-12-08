Amata commemorates National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is commemorating National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day for this year’s 83rd anniversary, and released the following statement:

“This year, December 7th is once again on Sunday. While there was war in much of the world, it was a peaceful and lovely Hawaiian morning until the sudden air raid at 7:55 A.M. This attack changed the world, and brought the United States into World War II, destroying many ships and planes, and taking the precious lives of 2,403 U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, and civilians, and many more wounded.

“Like many of us, I’ve been at the Pearl Harbor historic sites, including the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial. These are incredibly moving experiences, and important for us to remember and teach to following generations.

“American Samoa has a direct part in this history, as my father Uifa’atali Peter T. Coleman was there serving in the U.S. Army that day, stationed in Oahu. He survived having his Jeep strafed in the attack, serving in the Pacific throughout the war. Our people take great pride in all our Toa o Samoa, before and since, and our people continue a special tradition of faithful service, dedicated military families, and honored veterans.

“Today, we are thankful for the great World War II generation, which sacrificed so much for freedom. We are thankful for all our Veterans, and our Service Men and Women. Remembering this Pearl Harbor Day, three weeks before Christmas, we pray for long-lasting peace as we commemorate their courage and sacrifice.”