206th WPRFMC Meeting scheduled for this month

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The 206th Meeting of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council (Council) will convene in person March 24- 26, 2026, at the Ala Moana Hotel, Hibiscus Ballroom, Honolulu, HI.

The Council will consider and may take action on four issues, including any public comments on them.

Summary of Action Items for the 206th Meeting of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council is as follows:

1 ACL Specifications for MHI Kona Crab for 2027-2030

2 Recommendations for Commercial Fishing Regulations in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument Expansion Area

3 Recommendations for Commercial Fishing Regulations in the Papahanaumokuakea, Rose Atoll, and Marianas Trench Marine National Monuments

4 Review of the Guam, CNMI, and PRIA Marine Conservation Plans The 206th meeting of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council

Written public comments on final action items should be received by the Council's executive director by 5 p.m. (HST), Thursday, March 19, 2026, via postal mail, fax or email as indicated below.

Mail: Ms. Kitty M. Simonds, Executive Director Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council

1164 Bishop St., Suite 1400, Honolulu, HI 96813

FAX: (808) 522-8226 E-mail: info@wpcouncil.org

Summary of Action Items at the 206th Council Meeting specific to American Samoa fishing are as follows:

Recommendations for Commercial Fishing Regulations in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument Expansion Area (FINAL ACTION)

On April 17, 2025, President Donald Trump issued Presidential Proclamation 10918, “Unleashing American Commercial Fishing in the Pacific,” in which the President found that “managed commercial fishing would not put objects of scientific and historic interest within the PRIMNM at risk” and that “a prohibition on commercial fishing is not, at this time, necessary for the proper care and management of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument (PRIMNM, since changed to Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument via Presidential Memorandum January 2, 2025) or the objects of historic or scientific interest therein.”

The Proclamation states that the Secretary of Commerce shall not prohibit commercial fishing within 50-200 nm of the boundaries of the monument. It also directs the Secretary of Commerce, through NOAA, to expeditiously publish new proposed rules in the Federal Register to amend or repeal all burdensome regulations that restrict commercial fishing in the PRIMNM.

In order to meet the Proclamation, NOAA will need to publish new proposed rules regarding commercial fishing in the expanded areas of the PIHMNM including Wake and Johnston Atolls and Jarvis Island. Fishing regulations are promulgated through the process described in the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act (MSA), and therefore the Council may provide recommendations on how to address the Proclamation’s repeal of commercial fishing within the PIHMNM expansion area.

Currently, commercial fishing is prohibited in 50-200 nm around Wake, Johnston, and Jarvis as required by Presidential Proclamation 9173 (September 25, 2014).

Prior to its prohibition, commercial fishing was allowed by permit for bottomfish, precious corals, crustaceans, pelagic species, and coral reef fisheries.

Those regulations were previously codified under the Council’s Pacific Remote Island Areas Fishery Ecosystem Plan (PRIA FEP) and Pacific Pelagic FEP. Those permits and regulations continue to exist for the other areas of the PRIA (Palmyra Atoll, Kingman Reef, and Howland and Baker Islands) from 50-200 nm.

At its 206th meeting, the Council will consider final action on recommendations for fishing regulations in the expansion area of the PIHMNM including Wake, Jarvis and Johnston.

The Council may determine if any risk is posed to the monument from commercial fishing, identify any potential conservation and management measures needed to minimize or eliminate the risk, and ascertain the types of, and potential limits, of commercial fishing that may be allowed through regulation.

Final alternatives that the Council may consider include:

1) No Action – Keep the existing prohibitions on commercial fishing;

) Remove all commercial fishing prohibitions within the 50-200 nm area of Wake, Jarvis and Johnston;

) Remove all commercial fishing prohibitions within the 50-200 nm area of Wake, Jarvis and Johnston and include enhanced management measures.

Recommendations for Commercial Fishing Regulations in the Papahānaumokuākea, Rose Atoll, and Marianas Trench Marine National Monuments (FINAL ACTION)

On April 17, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14276, “Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness,” that directed the Secretaries of Commerce and the Interior to review existing restrictions on commercial fishing in marine national monuments and other federally protected marine areas.

The order called for recommendations to promote sustainable U.S. seafood production while maintaining conservation objectives.

In response, at its 204th Meeting in September 2025, the Council endorsed a letter to the Secretary of Commerce providing an analysis and recommendations in accordance with Section 4(h) of EO 14276. The Council also directed staff to initiate an analysis of options to remove commercial fishing prohibitions and evaluate potential impacts to resources in the remaining marine national monuments should the Administration remove the fishing prohibitions.

A directive that removes the commercial fishing prohibitions would require the Council to consider the current fisheries management framework for the Marianas Trench (MTMNM), Papahānaumokuākea (PMNM), and Rose Atoll Marine National Monuments (RAMNM) under the authorities of the MSA.

A restoration of commercial fishing would necessitate the removal of current commercial fishing prohibitions in the area through an amendment to the Council’s Fishery Ecosystem Plans (FEPs).

The Council may also review existing fishing regulations for the area and provide updated management measures that reflect the current and potential fishing in the area.

In order to prepare for potential decision on commercial fishing in the marine national monuments, the Council, at its 206th meeting, may recommend revising fishing regulations in the RAMNM, PMNM, and MTMNM in order to expedite the process.

The Council will review options that may include:

1) No Action - Do not remove commercial fishing prohibitions;

2) Restore Regulated Access and Manage ALL Fishing Under Existing MSA Regulations (MTMNM 0-50 nm, RAMNM 12-50 nm, PMNM/Expansion 3-200 nm)

3) Restore Regulated Access and Manage Pelagic and Bottomfish Fishing Under Existing MSA Regulations (MTMNM 0–50 nm, RAMNM 12–50 nm, PMNM/Expansion 3–200 nm).

