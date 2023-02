Pago Eagles team captain, Puni Samuel (2nd from left) and teammates, receiving their award, including a check, from Mr. Wayne Ames (on his left), the president of the Evolve Sports Association after the Pago Eagle team defeated the Fagatogo Blues to win the Evolve/ SOPAC Bud Light 2023 Flag Football championship game, on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Iliili. [photo: SC]