Two local Junior Tennis talents selected for Team Pacific Oceania

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Two of American Samoa’s brightest junior tennis talents — Joella Ioane and Hermann Thomsen — have been selected to represent the region as part of Team Pacific Oceania. They will join six other rising stars from Guam, Vanuatu, Samoa, Fiji, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to compete in two prestigious back-to-back tournaments in Australia.

From January 9–13, 2026, Team Pacific Oceania will showcase their skills at the 25th Commercial Club Margaret Court Cup, held on the historic Albury Grass Courts in New South Wales. Immediately following, the team will head across the Murray River to Victoria to contest the Victorian Junior Grass Courts Championship in Wodonga, running from January 14–17, 2026.

The tournaments provide invaluable opportunities for Pacific athletes to gain international experience, sharpen their competitive edge, and represent their island nations on one of tennis’s most iconic surfaces — natural grass.

These young rising stars were selected and invited under the Grand Slam Player Development Program (GSPDP), a global initiative run by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) with support from the four Grand Slam tournaments. The program provides funding and competitive opportunities for players from developing tennis regions.

The Oceania Tennis Federation (OTF), ITF’s regional body for the Pacific, partners with GSPDP to deliver grants, touring teams, and programs that help Pacific Island athletes transition into professional tennis. This collaboration ensures that talented players from smaller nations gain access to international competition and pathways to higher levels of the sport.

For the second year in a row, American Samoa’s rising tennis stars Joella Ioane and Hermann Thomsen have earned selection to represent the region in Team Pacific Oceania. Their continued inclusion highlights their growing reputation as two of the brightest junior talents from the Pacific.

In 2025, Ioane and Thomsen proudly competed as part of Team Pacific Oceania at the Albury Tennis Association’s Margaret Court Cup, held on the historic Albury Grass Courts in New South Wales.

Joella Ioane showcased remarkable resilience in the U12 Girls Singles Premiere Series, advancing all the way to the Finals. In a gripping three‑set battle, she fought valiantly before narrowly falling to Australia’s Emily Liang, 6‑4, 4‑6, 6‑10, earning a well‑deserved silver medal.

Hermann Thomsen likewise demonstrated determination in the U12 Boys Doubles Junior Series. His campaign ended in the semifinals after a thrilling, hard‑fought encounter, but his performance highlighted both skill and composure under pressure.

Their efforts drew praise from Team Pacific Oceania coach Krishneel Kumar, who commended the pair for their unwavering fighting spirit, particularly in moments when their opponents held the advantage. At the same time, he acknowledged that certain factors may have limited them from reaching their absolute peak, while emphasizing the promise they continue to show as rising talents in Pacific tennis.

One of the key challenges faced by Team Pacific Oceania was their first experience competing on natural grass courts, which required adjustments to their usual game plans. In addition, the intense summer heat proved demanding for everyone involved — players, umpires, ball kids, and coaches alike.

Despite these hurdles, Fiji-based coach Krishneel Kumar praised the athletes for their resilience and determination. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the players’ personal coaches, national federations, families, school teachers, and community members, acknowledging their vital role in supporting the athletes’ journey.

Team Pacific Oceania delivered an outstanding overall performance, proudly securing four gold medals and one silver medal across the tournament.

In the Margaret Court Cup Teams Event, Pacific Oceania was divided into two squads competing in separate divisions: Division 1 Team: Put up a commendable effort, narrowly missing out on qualification for the finals. Division 2 Team: Featuring Mareko Webb, Hermann Thomsen, Joella Ioane, and Anne Lee, this team rose to the occasion and clinched the Division 2 Teams Event title, a testament to their teamwork and fighting spirit.

"Witnessing our players improve their skills and performance throughout the tournament was incredibly encouraging and satisfying, culminating in significant advancements in the final matches," Coach Kumar remarked. "I would also like to thank my colleagues, Coach Ruby Coffin and Assistant Coach Eddie Mera, for their tireless efforts to instruct and encourage our players to perform their best."

Returning to the same venue in 2026, their repeat selection affirms both their consistency and the confidence placed in them to perform on one of Australia’s premier junior stages.

The 25th Commercial Club Margaret Court Cup tournament serves off today (09 January, 2026 in Australia), marking a quarter-century of one of Australia’s premier showcase tournaments.

This prestigious event pays tribute to Margaret Court, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Court still holds the unmatched record of 64 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles—more than any player in history, male or female. Born in Albury, New South Wales, in 1942, she rose to dominance in the 1960s and 1970s, etching her name into tennis history by becoming only the second woman ever to achieve the calendar-year Grand Slam in singles in 1970.

Her legacy is further immortalized at Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open, where one of its three main show courts proudly bears her name—Margaret Court Arena.

Today’s opening ceremony at the historic Albury Grass Courts will be a highlight in itself, as the hometown legend returns to officially open the tournament, adding a special touch to this milestone celebration.