Team American Samoa returns home triumphant after historic Pacific Mini Games Run

Pago Pago, American Samoa — [July 10, 2025] Despite finishing eighth in the overall standings in the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Koror, Palau, with 6 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze medals, Team American Samoa returns home triumphant, as it broke it’s own record in terms of medal performances, including multiple golds across wrestling, women’s softball, and women’s volleyball.

Team American Samoa’s performance during the week-long event has captured the admiration of the Pacific and filled the island-nation with pride. What began as a strong start in wrestling quickly turned into a medal-winning momentum that powered through to the final day of the Games.

Wrestling Dominates Early Days

The wrestling team lit the first spark of the medal charge, claiming podium finishes on Days 1, 2, and 3 of the Games. Antonio Miller stood out with a dominant performance in the U17 Greco-Roman 110kg division, winning gold after defeating all his opponents by superiority.

American Samoa’s U20 freestyle wrestlers followed suit with strong showings, securing top placements in multiple weight classes. The team ultimately earned 60 points and took first place in the freestyle team standings — an impressive feat against well-established wrestling nations such as Tahiti, Marshal Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

These early results not only placed American Samoa on the medal board but also set the tone for a campaign fueled by determination, preparation, and pride.

Softball Team Captures Island Rivalry Gold

The women’s softball team delivered an unforgettable performance in their gold medal showdown against Guam on Tuesday, July 8. With tensions high and both teams tied through four innings, American Samoa exploded with a five-run rally in the fifth and added three more in the sixth to secure a commanding 13– 5 victory.

Veterans and younger players blended seamlessly, showcasing aggressive base running, timely hitting, and lockdown defense to close out the tournament undefeated. Their championship win was especially emotional, as it came against one of their longtime Pacific rivals.

Volleyball’s Golden Comeback

Later that same day, American Samoa’s women’s volleyball team added another historic chapter by clinching gold in a thrilling five-set final against Tahiti.

Unlike previous matchups, this one was a nail-biter from the opening serve. After trading sets, both teams entered the fifth and final set with everything on the line. In the end, it was American Samoa who showed the greater resolve, closing the decider with a flurry of well-placed serves and clinical net play to seal the victory and ignite celebrations on and off the court.

This gold medal marked a landmark achievement for the territory’s volleyball program and underscored the strength of a squad built from a mix of seasoned players and up-and-coming stars.

Lt. Governor Pulu Welcomes Teams in Honolulu

On their return journey, the three gold medal-winning teams—wrestling, softball, and volleyball — were met in Honolulu, Hawai‘i by Lt. Governor Pulu Ae Ae Jr., who extended the government and the public’s congratulations and pride.

The athletes, draped in their team colors, expressed their gratitude for the support received from home throughout the Games and shared their excitement about reuniting with their families and supporters back in the territory.

A Defining Moment in Sports

With a historic number of medals and three major golds, Team American Samoa’s campaign at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games stands as a defining moment for local sports. It has proven the value of investing in youth development, promoting gender equality in sport, and sustaining cultural pride through athletic excellence.

The legacy of these Games will be felt for years to come. For now, the nation prepares to embrace its champions — not just for the medals they’ve won, but for the spirit, honor, and pride they’ve brought home.

Fa’amalo, Team American Samoa. Welcome home, champions.