Sevens tournaments aim for selection of National Talavalu Team

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Rugby Union (ASRU) kicked off the first of two scheduled sevens rugby tournaments this past Saturday, with the strategic aim of selecting a squad of potential players, from which a final selection of a national Talavalu sevens team will be made.

The team will represent American Samoa in the 2025 Oceania Sevens Rugby Championship to be held in Honiara, Solomon Islands in December.

However, to accommodate this effort, the ASRU made the difficult decision to abruptly end the ongoing 2025 15-a-side league. One final match remains to determine this year's shield-holder, after which the playoffs, featuring the league’s top four teams, will be staged to crown the 2025 champions.

According to ASRU Secretary Maluilelagi Daniel Tuala-Tama’alelagi, the Union’s current predicament stems from a series of challenges and unforeseen circumstances that have disrupted the season’s momentum.

Since the start of league play, numerous on-field altercations have escalated to the point of nearly involving spectators and supporters. Maluilelagi explained that tensions often arise from disagreements with referees’ decisions, leading to verbal abuse and threats directed at match officials.

The situation was confirmed by a Veterans Memorial Stadium staff member, who told Samoa News they had grown weary of repeated incidents. In some cases, police intervention was required to de-escalate conflicts. The staff member added that frustration from unruly supporters had even led to vandalism of the stadium’s bathroom facilities.

ASRU Secretary Maluilelagi confirmed that following the fiercely contested Nu'uuli vs. Leone shield match — won by challengers Nu'uuli — the Referees Association initiated a strike. The decision stemmed from serious concerns over the safety of its members, who faced verbal abuse and threats from both players and supporters. In light of these tensions, the association suspended its participation and refused to officiate further league games.

Fortunately, after intensive dialogue and negotiation with ASRU executives, an agreement was reached. Referees returned to the field for Saturday’s sevens tournament, allowing the Union’s broader efforts toward national team selection to continue.

Maluilelagi also cited another major disruption to league play: relentless rainfall. For two consecutive weeks, heavy showers rendered Veterans Memorial Stadium unplayable, forcing the cancellation of scheduled matches, which would have turned the field into a mud pool.

Stadium management had granted the American Samoa Rugby Union (ASRU) use of Veterans Memorial Stadium until the end of July. However, the Union’s original timetable was severely disrupted by persistent rain, which rendered the field unplayable for two consecutive weeks. As a result, ASRU was compelled to shift its schedule, utilizing the final weeks of July to stage both of its planned sevens tournaments—events now crucial for selecting the national Talavalu squad.

According to the ASRU Secretary, Nu’uuli emerges as the 2025 Shield holders following their standout performance against Leone. This year's coveted Championship title is claimed by the Fagatogo Blues, who finished the season undefeated. They’re followed by the Fagaalu Islanders in second, Leone Whites in third, and Pago Eagles in fourth, rounding out the 2025 season.

Despite the challenges the ASRU is facing, there was action galore on Saturday, which showcased exciting talent among up-and-coming players, both men and women.

Though only two women’s teams competed in the tournament, they delivered a thrilling showcase that kept spectators on edge from start to finish. The match revealed remarkable game awareness and raw talent among the young players, most of whom were high school students, signaling a promising future for women’s rugby in American Samoa.

The Leone Whites clinched victory after their halfback broke loose from the middle of the field, darting down the blindside of a scrum to score the deciding try—capping off a gritty performance with flair.

In the men’s division showdown for fifth place, Fagatogo and Vailoa delivered a crowd-thrilling contest. With seconds left on the clock, Fagatogo gained possession deep inside Vailoa’s 22-meter area. The ball moved swiftly through the backline before the second-five skipped the center with a long, looping pass to an unmarked winger, who sprinted the final stretch and dove across the line, snatching a dramatic win for his team.

The battle for third place saw Nu'uuli come out firing, notching two converted tries to establish a commanding 14-point lead. Marist rallied late in the first half with a well-earned try in the corner, but a missed conversion left the halftime score at 14-5, setting the stage for a tense second half.

As the match entered its second spell, Nu’uuli ramped up the pressure, determined to extend their lead.

The match was briefly disrupted when referee Salele’a Avau, after tirelessly tracking play across the field, collapsed with a hamstring injury. First aid responders and ASRU officials quickly rushed onto the field to administer treatment, while players and spectators looked on with concern.

The game continued with Nu'uuli scoring two more tries to seal the game and 3rd place.

The championship clash between the Pago Eagles and Fagaalu Islanders was a nail-biting contest from the opening whistle to the decisive try in extra time. Pago struck first, dotting down near the posts and igniting the crowd but the conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

From the outset, both teams embraced a fast-paced, running game, spreading the ball wide to their backlines in search of ground-gaining bursts. Tactical short kicks added suspense and unpredictability, as each side raced to exploit even the slightest lapse in formation.

The Pago Eagles asserted early dominance, relentlessly pressing forward with sharp, coordinated attacks. Yet the Fagaalu Islanders met the challenge with defiant resilience, defending their tryline with fierce determination and stopping several near-certain tries mere inches from the line.

When possession turned, the Islanders struck back with equal fervor, unleashing spirited runs of their own. Still, the Eagles held firm in defense, matching tackle for tackle. The halftime hooter sounded with the score remaining at 5-0.

Under the guidance of coach Faiaso Fouvale Nanai, the Fagaalu Islanders adjusted their approach in the latter stages of the match. Their forwards stepped up to drive momentum, while the backline shifted tactics, reducing the use of short kicks and instead holding possession to maintain control.

The Islanders relied on their halfback to orchestrate successive waves of attack, patiently recycling the ball and probing for openings. This composed and calculated play ultimately paid off in a well-earned equalizer right beneath the posts, sending a roar through the crowd. But hopes of a straightforward conversion faded as the kick veered wide, leaving the score locked at 5-all and tensions high as the match headed into the final minute.

The Pago Eagles mounted a desperate last-ditch offensive in the final minute of the game, determined to reclaim victory. However, the Fagaalu Islanders refused to yield, and with the scoreboard frozen at 5–5, the final hooter sounded marking the transition into extra time, where the first team to score a point would be the tournament champions.

After twenty minutes of relentless sevens rugby, both teams summoned their final reserves for a suspense-charged extra period. Five minutes into the deadlock, deep in Pago territory, Fagaalu’s first-five seized his moment, slipping through the defense with dazzling footwork and precision. The Eagles scrambled to contain him, but the breakthrough was unstoppable. A dive near the posts sealed the win and the championship title, as their supporters erupted in ecstasy.

The action resumes at Veterans Memorial Stadium this Saturday with the ASRU's second sevens tournament.