Samoana High's Dean Briski announces commitment to UH

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The 6’5”, 250-lb. defensive lineman from Samoana High School — Dean Briski — has announced his commitment to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during his post on his twitter – “...I want to thank my village of Pago Pago and Aeto family for your love and support. Lastly, I want to thank my brother and parents for your love and continuous support.

“With that being said, I am excited and proud to announce I am committed to the University of Hawaii. I want to thank Head Coach Todd Graham, Coach Yoro, Coach Figg and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in this kid from the Rock. God Bless, Aloha atu and Happy Holidays.”

Briski is scheduled to sign his official National Letter of Intent in February of 2022.