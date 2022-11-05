Quarter-final line-up confirmed at scintillating Hong Kong Sevens

HONG KONG — Manu Samoa was the outstanding performer of the pool phase as they recorded three straight victories over New Zealand (24-0), Australia (22-17) and hosts Hong Kong (31-15) to top a tough looking Pool A.

An exciting set of quarter-finals awaits following a drama filled day two at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens

Quarter-final line-up: Samoa v Argentina, Fiji v South Africa, Ireland v Australia, France v USA

Finals day kicks-off at 09:45 local time (GMT+8) on Sunday, with the quarter-finals beginning at 11:25 and the gold medal match at 19:00

Hong Kong is the first of 11 rounds in the men’s 2023 World Series, the women’s Series begins in Dubai on 2-3 December

The 2023 Series is set to be the most compelling yet, with Paris 2024 Olympic qualification and Series relegation at stake

The quarter-finallists were decided on Saturday as fans filling the famous Hong Kong Stadium, and watching around the globe, were treated to a superb showcase of the speed and skill of world class rugby sevens as the pool phase concluded on day two of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens.

Read more at World Rugby