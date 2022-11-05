Quarter-final line-up confirmed at scintillating Hong Kong Sevens
Sat, 11/05/2022 - 2:43pm
A mouthwatering set of quarter-finals awaits following a drama filled day two at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Quarter-final line-up: Samoa v Argentina, Fiji v South Africa, Ireland v Australia, France v USA
Source: Rugby World Cup Sevens
HONG KONG — Manu Samoa was the outstanding performer of the pool phase as they recorded three straight victories over New Zealand (24-0), Australia (22-17) and hosts Hong Kong (31-15) to top a tough looking Pool A.
- An exciting set of quarter-finals awaits following a drama filled day two at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
- Finals day kicks-off at 09:45 local time (GMT+8) on Sunday, with the quarter-finals beginning at 11:25 and the gold medal match at 19:00
- Hong Kong is the first of 11 rounds in the men’s 2023 World Series, the women’s Series begins in Dubai on 2-3 December
- The 2023 Series is set to be the most compelling yet, with Paris 2024 Olympic qualification and Series relegation at stake
The quarter-finallists were decided on Saturday as fans filling the famous Hong Kong Stadium, and watching around the globe, were treated to a superb showcase of the speed and skill of world class rugby sevens as the pool phase concluded on day two of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens.