New Zealand ends Am Samoa’s 2027 Oceania Qualifiers winning streak

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The historic spirited run of the American Samoa National Women’s Soccer Team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers came to a close on Thursday, as their inspiring winning streak was halted by a 3-0 loss to a dominant New Zealand side on the final day of Group A action in Round 2, hosted in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

After making history last December in Round 1 by registering their first-ever goals and victories — over Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea — to advance to Round 2, American Samoa, the celebrated underdog of the qualifiers, continued to capture hearts and headlines by stunning the footballing community with landmark 1-0 triumphs over regional powerhouses Solomon Islands and Samoa.

Both teams had earlier suffered 8-0 defeats to the New Zealand Football Ferns, and American Samoa were well aware of the formidable opposition awaiting them.

Despite valiant attempts to penetrate the New Zealand defense, American Samoa were forced deep into their own half, compelled to guard their goal as their opponents dictated the tempo of the game with swift, tactical passing. Much of the contest unfolded in the American Samoa side of the field, where resilience was tested under constant pressure.

The opening half offered few clear chances, as New Zealand dominated possession but struggled to carve out decisive opportunities. Their threat came largely from set pieces and long-distance shots. American Samoa, however, found relief in the brilliance of goalkeeper Ayana Kirisimasi, whose spectacular saves kept the scoreline level and inspired her teammates.

New Zealand finally received the golden opportunity to draw first blood when referee Mingxin Mu spotted an infringement in the box following a corner, awarding New Zealand a direct kick. Striker Kelli Brown stepped forward and, despite a strong hand from Kirisimasi, managed to squeeze her effort into the corner. The goal gave New Zealand a 1–0 advantage at halftime, hard-earned against a determined American Samoa defense.

New Zealand wasted little time after the interval in extending its advantage. A well-judged header by Captain Claudia Bunge, who launched herself at the near post to meet a corner, registered their second goal as American Samoa’s brave resistance began to show signs of strain.

Subsequently, New Zealand scored their third goal in the second half, when substitute Indiah-Paige Riley struck a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner after coming off the bench. Hence, New Zealand finished at the top of Round 2 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers, with American Samoa at second place.

Both sides now advance to Round 3, which will be staged in New Zealand next month across two venues. They will be joined by the two top teams in Group B and will compete in knockout-style format semi-finals, after which the winners of each semi-final will progress to the decisive final.

The champion of Round 3 will earn direct qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, while the runner-up will continue their journey through the inter-confederation play-offs.