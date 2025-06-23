Local 59-member delegation for XII Pacific Mini Games in Palau begin departing tonight

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Following determined, last-minute efforts by American Samoa's national women’s softball and volleyball teams to raise the remaining funds for their airfares, a 59-member delegation is set to begin departing tonight to represent the territory at the XII Pacific Mini Games in Palau, which kicks off on June 29 and concludes on July 9.

The two teams have the largest number of members traveling and have been grappling with high travel costs and limited regional airline routes, which make reaching Palau a logistical and financial challenge. In contrast, the other four teams have fewer members and were able to acquire their airfares without too much trouble.

With the May 23rd deadline fast approaching, both federations made a final appeal to the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC) leadership for assistance. Fortunately for them, ASNOC agreed to provide $50,000 to cover the airfare balances for both teams from Hawaii to Palau. This includes funding for accommodations, meals, local transportation, player per diems, and uniforms for both the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as competition uniforms.

When asked about financial support from the American Samoa Government (ASG), ASNOC Secretary General Vaiala Ethan Lake acknowledged that while ASG has provided limited assistance directly to some individual teams, ASNOC itself has not received any direct funding. Nonetheless, Lake remained hopeful that additional government support might be secured before the delegation's departure.

During the 2023 Pacific Games held in Honiara, Solomon Islands, the ASG contributed $200,000 to fund a charter flight that transported Team American Samoa to and from the Games, departing from Pago Pago International Airport in Tafuna.

According to Chef de Mission Lisi Fauloloa Fa'agata, American Samoa will compete in just six of the 12 sports at the Palau Mini Games. These include women's softball, women's indoor volleyball, beach volleyball, triathlon, weightlifting, and wrestling.

Fa'agata revealed that the management of the sports federations sending teams to the Games reached an agreement with top officials of the (ASNOC). Under this agreement, each federation will be responsible for covering the return airfare for their respective teams to Palau.

The travel itinerary for Team American Samoa involves multiple legs: from Pago Pago to Honolulu, then onward to Guam, and finally to Palau. The total cost of sending the full delegation surpasses $200,000, with airfare alone costing over $4,000 per athlete.

Chef de Mission Fa'agata revealed that the contingent includes 54 athletes and coaches, along with five administrative officials.

On Saturday, Team American Samoa for the XII Pacific Mini Games in Palau was officially introduced to the public during the Annual National Olympic Day celebration held at Utulei Beach Park. The event was attended by Governor Pulaalii N. Pula, along with other high-ranking government officials.

Ahead of their departure, the national delegation gathered for a special church service held yesterday evening at the Nu’uuli CCCAS Parish, where they sought blessings and spiritual strength for the journey ahead.

The first wave of the 59-member delegation is scheduled to depart tonight, with the remaining members following tomorrow evening. Both groups will travel via Hawaiian Airlines to Honolulu, then connect with United Airlines flights to Guam and onward to Palau.