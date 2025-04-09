Int’l Tennis honors ASTA for development of the sport in the territory

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for its exceptional efforts in hosting the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup and its significant contributions to the development of tennis in American Samoa. The award was presented to ASTA President Florence Wasko during the Oceania Tennis Federation Annual General Meeting held in Nadi, Fiji, over the weekend.

The accolade, inscribed with "in recognition of excellent progression in the development of tennis," highlights ASTA's commitment to fostering the sport within the territory. President Wasko expressed her gratitude, stating, "This recognition from the ITF is a reflection of the dedication of our coaches, players, parents, and the entire tennis community in American Samoa. It reflects the collective effort to elevate tennis in our region."

ASTA extends its heartfelt appreciation to Head Coach Dave Godinet, Assistant Coach Sepi Tupa'i, our traveling coaches and junior athletes, the parents of the Booster Club, the ASTA Board, and all community sponsors. Their invaluable support and collaboration have been instrumental in achieving this international acknowledgment.

The American Samoa Tennis Association is slated to host the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup for a second consecutive year in late June to early July.

The association remains committed to advancing tennis development programs and providing opportunities for athletes to excel on both regional and international stages.