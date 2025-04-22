Cruiserweight Title fight postponed after champ suffers minor injury during training

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The International Boxing Federation (IBF) and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight Title fight between Australian-Samoan champion Jai Opetaia and Italy’s Claudio Squeo was originally scheduled for May 13, 2025, but has now been rescheduled for June 8, 2025.

According to a press release, the cause for the bout being postponed was due to a “minor injury” sustained by Opetaia during training.

Mick Francis, Opetaia’s manager and promoter for Tasman Fighters, stated: “Being the animal that Jai is in the ring, he takes no opponent lightly. He wants to be 100 percent fit… Under doctor’s orders, we have pushed the fight back by three weeks to ensure Jai is in top form for the bout.”

The IBF and Ring Cruiserweight World Title showdown will now take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Queensland, Australia. It will also be broadcasted by the Da Zone (DAZN) in both the United States and UK.

Jai Opetaia is the reigning IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion, who boasts a perfect professional record of 27 wins with 21 knockouts, will look to defend his titles against challenger Claudio Squeo, who also has an unblemished record of 17 wins and no losses. The Italian is ranked by the IBF at 14 in the cruiserweight standings and does not feature in the Ring’s top 10.

Squeo is 34 years old, while Opetaia is 29 years of age. Although Squeo is unbeaten, his career has featured limited high-calibre competition and will have to be in top notch form if he’s going to dethrone Opetaia, who is widely considered the the king of the cruiserweight division.

A frustrated Jai Opetaia will have to wait and put his dreams on hold for a blockbuster unification bout with Mexican star Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

After Opetaia’s brutal knockout victory in his last title defense against New Zealander David Nyika back in April, 2025, he called out the Mexican boxer saying “Ramirez — I’m coming for the belts, we’re coming for the rest of the belts.”

Ramirez holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) straps and Opetaia is keen on fighting for them.

Opetaia is locked in and focused on his upcoming bout with Squeo and has no plans on losing, but is also humble enough to not overlook his opponent. The Australian-Samoan champion Jai Opetaia is determined to secure a victory come June 8, 2025, and move forward to fulfilling his goal of becoming undisputed in the cruiserweight division.