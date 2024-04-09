Barbarians repeat their win for 2nd leg of the ASRU McConnell Dowell Sevens Tourney

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Barbarians repeated their winning ways last Saturday, defeating Bula Fiji to take the second leg of the ASRU McConnell Dowell Sevens Tournament at Kanana Fou field, in Ottovile.

With two of the three-leg tourney already under their belt, the Barbarians have secured one of the four slots reserved for local teams in the 5th Annual Coca Cola Marist Pago Flag Day International Sevens 2024 Tournament, set to take place on April 26- 27 at the Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Last Saturday's quarter-finals draw saw Bula Fiji winning by default over the Pago Pago Eagles who did not turn up on time. In the second quarter-final, the Islanders defeated Avele 24- 7, while the Barbarians demolished Laulii Moli o le Ava 38- 0.

In the semi-finals, Bula Fiji booked their place in the final by defeating Avele 20- 7, while the Barbarians were too good for the Islanders winning 29-12.

The Bula Fiji team made up of Fijian nationals residing in the Territory after the final of the ASRU McConnell Dowell Sevens Tournament’s second leg at Kanana Fou field. The Barbarians won 12- 0. [photo: Asi A. Fa’asau]

The losing teams Avele and Islanders then faced off for the third and fourth places which the Islanders won 19- 12.

By that time, the Pago Pago Eagles had finally arrived and with fresh legs, they defeated Laulii Moli o le Ava 12- 5 for fifth place to register their only game of the day, after their three earlier games were forfeited.

There was great expectation for some spectacular sevens action in the final against Bula Fiji and the Barbarians, especially from the Fijian players.

However, the Barbarians were determined to repeat their winning performance which saw them victorious in the first leg of the tournament, and they successfully shut out the Bula Fiji attempts to cross their line.

The victorious Barbarian Brothers team sporting the “number one” hand sign after two consecutive wins of the current 3-leg ASRU McConnell Dowell 7’s Tournament last Saturday. The third and final round will kick-off this Saturday at Kanana Fou field. [photo: Asi A. Fa’asau]

This was achieved with quick defense by their backs who snuffed out all the Fijian attacks early, not giving them any space to run the ball and with diligence, they managed to cross the Bula Fiji try line twice to record their second victory in the three-leg tournament.

The four teams at the top of the points table after the third and final leg of the ASRU McConnell Dowell Sevens Tournament this Saturday, will test their skills against ten top teams from Samoa, one team from Fiji and one from Hawaii for the Governor Lemanu's Cup and a monetary prize of $13,000.

The tournament organizing committee will also pay return tickets for the winning team to return next year to defend their championship title.

ASRU President Falefata Moli Lemana (center sitting), referees from the Samoa Rugby Referees Association (right sitting) and ASRU officials after the second leg of the ASRU McConnell Dowell 7’s Tournament. The tourney culminates this coming Saturday. [photo: Asi A. Fa’asau]

Last Saturday’s games were officiated by two referees from the Samoa Rugby Referees’ Association who were acknowledged with thanks by ASRU President Falefata Moli Lemana.