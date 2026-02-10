ASTA Wraps Up 2026 East Pacific Regional Championships

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) announces the successful conclusion of the 2026 East Pacific Regional Championships, held February 2–7 at the ASTA Tennis Facility in Tafuna. The week-long tournament brought together nearly 80 elite junior athletes from five Pacific Island countries, showcasing exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit. Despite a few rain delays early in the week, weather conditions stabilized, allowing the opening ceremony to kick off matches and all events to conclude as scheduled. Athletes competed across multiple age categories, all vying for qualification spots to the Pacific Ocean Junior Championships in Lautoka, Fiji.

ASTA President Florence Wasko congratulated all participants, stating:

“We are incredibly proud of every team and athlete who competed this week. The level of play continues to rise across the East Pacific, and these championships reflect the commitment of our junior athletes, coaches, and families.”

TOURNAMENT RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

Girls Under 12 Team Event

1st Place: Cook Islands

2nd Place: American Samoa — Palefuiono Leasau, Kalianna Joseph, Clera Tupuna

3rd Place: Tahiti

Boys Under 12 Team Event

1st Place: Tahiti 2nd Place: Tonga

3rd Place: Cook Islands

Boys Under 14 Singles

1st Place: Hermann Thomsen (American Samoa)

2nd Place: Ryan Chansin (Tahiti)

3rd Place: Mareko Webb (Cook Islands)

Boys Under 14 Doubles

1st Place: Hermann Thomsen & Tydeus Asalele (American Samoa)

2nd Place: Luca Rossouw & Mareko Webb (Cook Islands)

3rd Place: Samuila Lolomanaia & Seuifanua Penn (Tonga/Samoa)

Girls Under 14 Singles

1st Place: Joella Ioane (American Samoa)

2nd Place: Mia Hirlemann (Tahiti)

3rd Place: Peyton Taei (Samoa)

Girls Under 14 Doubles

1st Place: Joella Ioane & Aitulagi Godinet (American Samoa)

2nd Place: Mia Hirlemann & Vaitemata Vahapata (Tahiti)

3rd Place: Primrose Aho & Toreka Soonalole (Samoa)

Boys Under 16 Singles

1st Place: Aifili Tamasoaalii (American Samoa) 2nd Place: Tao Hirlemann (Tahiti)

3rd Place: Seuiama Penn (Samoa)

Boys Under 16 Doubles

1st Place: Tao Hirlemann & Seuiama Penn (Tahiti/Samoa)

2nd Place: Aifili Tamasoaalii & Toa Godinet (American Samoa)

3rd Place: Tevita Lolomanaia & Sosefo Toke (Tonga)

Girls Under 16 Singles

1st Place: Joelei Ioane (American Samoa)

2nd Place: Alexandria Amoa (American Samoa)

3rd Place: Kehaniana Soonalole (Samoa)

Girls Under 16 Doubles

1st Place: Joelei Ioane & Alexandria Amoa (American Samoa)

2nd Place: Loimata Godinet & Manino Sefita (American Samoa)

3rd Place: Onohea Holozet & Maryallyson Vaai (Tahiti/Samoa)

ASTA extends its deepest appreciation to its major sponsors and partners, including lead sponsor Territorial Bank of American Samoa, American Samoa National Olympic Committee, Bluesky Communications, GHC Reid (Official Drink Sponsor), and the American Samoa Department of Education School Lunch Program, along with numerous community donors whose support made the championships possible.

Finally, ASTA thanks all coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, for making the East Pacific Regional Championships a success and Team American Samoa for an outstanding performance.