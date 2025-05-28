ASBF boxing team to compete in int'l tournament

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A six-member boxing team from the American Samoa Boxing Federation (ASBF) will depart today, May 28, 2025, for Apia, Samoa, to compete in an international boxing tournament organized by the Marist Samoa Boxing Club. The tournament is set for May 31st.

The team represents a new chapter in the ASBF’s efforts to revive the once-thriving sport in the territory.

Of the six athletes making the trip, only two have prior experience in the boxing ring — a telling reflection of the current state of the sport in American Samoa, which has been dormant for some time due to a lack of interest, proper equipment and training facilities.

ASBF President Paepaetele Mapu Jamias, however, is optimistic. “Boxing in American Samoa has a rich legacy,” he said. “We’ve produced champions before, and I believe we can do it again. What we’re witnessing now is a spark — a new generation ready to reignite the flame.”

That legacy includes names like Maselino Masoe, a three-time Olympian and the first Samoan to win a major world title, capturing the WBA world middleweight crown in 2004 with a second-round TKO over Evans Ashira. His brother, Mika Masoe, also represented American Samoa in the Olympics, and Alapati “The Hitman” A’asa had a notable professional career from 2012 to 2016, logging 11 wins, 5 by knockout.

Despite the past glory, recent international appearances have been difficult.

At the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands, five American Samoa boxers were selected to compete. Only one had prior ring experience, but he was ruled out due to illness. Another was disqualified for being overweight. The three who did compete had never stepped into a ring before. All three lost their bouts, one by TKO.

In spite of these setbacks, enthusiasm for boxing is growing. Over the past few months, more than 30 young athletes have joined the ASBF, signaling a potential rebirth for the sport.

One of the key reasons for the growing interest in the sport is the dedication of the team's coach, trainer, and manager, Stanley Talialupe Iakopo. His passion for the game is reflected in the participation of his three sons, who have joined the team alongside some of their friends.

The current squad of six boxers, aged 15 to 21, has been training under the watchful eye of veteran athlete Iakopo, former boxer and accomplished sprinter and bodybuilder who currently holds the Mr. American Samoa title. Iakopo has opened his home as a training camp, where the team has undergone intensive two-a-day runs/workouts focused on fitness, mental toughness, and foundational boxing techniques.

“This team may be inexperienced in the ring, but they are strong, committed, and not easily shaken,” Iakopo said in an exclusive interview. “We’ve focused on making sure they’re not only physically ready, but mentally prepared to face more seasoned opponents.”

The two experienced boxers in the squad include Losi Tunoa, who debuted at the 2023 Pacific Games, and Audiescott Iakopo, Stanley’s son, who earned a victory by unanimous decision at the Ring of Fire national competition in Saipan, CNMI. Audiescott's mother Priscilla, is Chamorro and his family had lived in Saipan until they relocated to American Samoa in 2024.

The tournament in Samoa will feature some of their top talents, including fighters recently returned from the Oceania Championships in Tahiti, presenting a significant challenge for the American Samoa team. But Iakopo remains confident.

“We know what we’re up against,” Coach Iakopo said. “Our strategy isn’t to outmatch them in experience but to rely on our training, discipline, and heart.”

He acknowledged with thanks the financial assistance from the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC) to help with their accommodation, meals, and transportation in Apia.

He also expressed deep appreciation to the parents of the young fighters, many of whom have contributed meals, drinks, and unwavering support during the team’s training camp. “This wouldn’t be possible without the families behind these young men,” Iakopo added.

NU'USA NU'USA

[courtesy photo: Nu'usa Nu'usa]

At just 15 years old, Nu'usa Nu'usa is the youngest member of the team and will compete in the 132 lbs division. An 8th grader at Tafuna Elementary School, he is the only child of John and Judy Nu'usa of Fogagogo. This will be Nu’usa’s debut in the ring, marking the beginning of what he hopes will be a promising boxing career.

“I’m nervous and excited at the same time,” he told Samoa News, as he anticipates his first official bout. Inspired by boxing legend David Tua, whom he grew up watching, Nu'usa dreams of making his own mark in the sport. Though he enjoys playing soccer, boxing has become his true passion. His father hails from the village of Vaimoso in Samoa.

AUDIESCOTT "RAGING BULL" IAKOPO

[courtesy photo: Audiescott Iakopo]

Sixteen-year-old Audiescott “Raging Bull” Iakopo will be stepping into the ring in the 145 lbs division. The third of five children born to Stanley and Priscilla Iakopo, Audiescott has three brothers and one older sister.

Born and raised in Saipan, CNMI, he relocated with his family to American Samoa in 2024. He made his boxing debut in 2023 at the Ring of Fire national competition in Saipan, where he earned a unanimous decision victory.

Now a Year 10 student at Tafuna High School, Audiescott is a multi-sport athlete, having competed in football, basketball, and track & field. He represented American Samoa in the 100m and 200m events at the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

In tribute to his father, he has revived the family ring name, “Raging Bull,” and looks forward to living up to it in his second appearance in the ring.

LUI BENJAMIN LEITU

[courtesy photo: Lui Leitu]

Eighteen-year-old Lui Benjamin Leitu will compete in the 155 lbs division. From Ottoville, Tafuna, he is the second eldest of seven siblings born to Setefano and Alofa Leitu. He has one brother and five sisters.

A Year 12 student at Fa’asao Marist High School, Lui is set to graduate next month. He plans to continue his education at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) while training with the goal of representing American Samoa in the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti.

Lui fights in the orthodox stance and is a dedicated fan of Samoan southpaw Jai Opetaia. He aspires to become a professional boxer but also hopes to complete a college degree to secure a stable future beyond the ring. His father is from Leulumoega and Fasitootai, and his mother hails from Samusu, Aleipata in Samoa.

LOSI TUNOA

[courtesy photo: Losi Tunoa]

Losi Tunoa, one of only two southpaws on the team, will compete in the 156 lbs division. At 21 years old, he brings the second-most in-ring experience on the team.

His boxing debut took place at the 17th Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands, in 2023, where he put on a determined performance against a more experienced opponent from Tonga, ultimately losing on points.

Born and raised in Vaitogi, Losi is the sixth of eight children of Sivanu and Sesilia Tunoa, with three brothers and three sisters (one of his brothers is deceased).

Recalling his debut, Losi shared that he was initially overwhelmed by the large crowd and roaring cheers but soon found his focus and enjoyed the thrill of the fight. Currently unemployed, he is dedicating himself fully to training for Apia and is determined to qualify for the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti. His long-term goal is to turn professional and eventually compete for a world title.

JONATHAN AH PING

[courtesy photo: Jonathan Ah Ping]

Jonathan Ah Ping, age 19, is the other southpaw on the squad and will fight in the 190 lbs division. He is from Faleniu and is the second eldest of four children born to Leti and Fueilelagi Ah Ping, with one older brother and two younger sisters.

Jonathan recently completed his first year at the American Samoa Community College and plans to join the military after finishing his second year.

Inspired by his boxing hero David Tua, Jonathan has been developing a powerful left hook, aiming to match Tua’s legendary knockout punch. He hopes to continue boxing while serving in the military and dreams of one day going pro. His father is from Lalomalava and his mother is from Saleaula, and he hopes to have relatives in the crowd cheering him on.

TAUGAULI FUNEFEAI MARINER

[courtesy photo: Taugauli Mariner]

The eldest member of the team, 22-year-old Taugauli Funefeai Mariner, will represent American Samoa in the Super Heavyweight division.

A proud son of Mesepa, Taugauli is the third of seven children born to Leauanae Pati and Norma Mariner. After graduating from Tafuna High School, he served a two-year mission in the Philippines with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Upon returning, Taugauli refocused on his goal of becoming a professional boxer— a dream once shared by both his father and his uncle. Unfortunately, both men had to give up boxing due to eye injuries suffered in the ring.

Inspired by their stories and determined to fulfill what they could not, Taugauli has thrown himself fully into training. After his upcoming debut in Apia, he plans to begin preparations for the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti, with the ultimate aim of climbing the ranks to become a professional and chase a world title.

With the ASBF determined to rebuild its program from the ground up, even without a dedicated boxing ring or sufficient equipment, this upcoming tournament in Samoa symbolizes more than just competition. It represents resilience, revival, and hope for a sport that once brought pride to the territory.

The team departs for Apia this afternoon, carrying with them not just gloves and gear, but the dreams of a new era for boxing in American Samoa.