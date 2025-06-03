ASBF Boxers “Rise Up” in Boxing Competition Amid Questions & Controversy

ASBF Coach Stanley Iakopo wrapping boxer Losi Tunoa's hands before his fight last Friday night at the “Rise Up Boxing Competition” hosted by Marist Boxing Samoa.

The American Samoa Boxing Federation (ASBF) raised concerns over mismatches, questionable officiating, and misleading assurances from organizers at the “Rise Up Boxing Competition”. (Story with more details to be published in Wednesday’s June 04, 2025 Samoa News edition.)

[photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]