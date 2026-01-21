Am Samoa’s Team Pacific Oceania members secure golds and silvers

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — American Samoa’s Joella Ioane and Hermann Thomsen continue to shine on the international tennis stage with their outstanding performances as part of Team Pacific Oceania proving pivotal to the squad’s overall success. In a landmark achievement, Joella secured two hard-earned gold medals and one silver medal, while Hermann complemented her success by adding two silver medals to their team's medal tally.

Competing in back-to-back tournaments in Australia — the 25th Commercial Club Margaret Court Cup in Albury, New South Wales, and the Victorian Junior Grass Courts Championship in Wodonga, Victoria — both athletes showcased resilience, skill, and pride, reinforcing the growing strength of Pacific tennis on the global circuit.

For Joella Ioane and Hermann Thomsen, who have earned selection to Team Pacific Oceania for the second consecutive year, their performances carried the poise of seasoned veterans. Despite only encountering grass courts for the first time last year, they swiftly adapted their individual styles of play, challenging their opponents with confidence and gave them a genuine run for their money.

The first event, the 25th Commercial Club Margaret Court Cup was staged on the historic Albury Grass Courts in New South Wales from January 9-13, 2026. The tournament was officially opened by the legendary Australian tennis icon herself, Margaret Court.

As the host nation, Australia fielded a strong contingent of junior and open-level competitors, accounting for the majority of the tournament draw. The only teams from outside Australia were Team Pacific Oceania and the Suva Tennis Junior Elite Team from Fiji.

Team Pacific Oceania comprised rising tennis talents from across the region, featuring Joella and Hermann of American Samoa; Youngwoo Choi-Stella of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI); Alex Chand of Fiji; Camelo JJ Chen of Guam; Misiviliamu Warren of Samoa; and Gabby Wong of Vanuatu. The team was supported by coaches Lorraine Banimataku of Vanuatu and Reuel Lavaka of Tonga.

With unwavering grit and determination, Joella battled through the rounds of the 12 & Under Singles competition, overcoming each opponent with resilience and skill. Her inspiring journey carried her all the way to the final, where she faced Ishita Nayal of the Suva Tennis Junior Elite Team from Fiji.

In a match that was fiercely contested from the first serve, Joella fought valiantly but ultimately conceded the title to her Fijian rival. Though the result was not in her favor, her performance stood as a powerful testament to her rising talent and the competitive spirit of Pacific Oceania’s youth.

Hermann demonstrated both determination and growth, advancing to the semifinals in the 12 & Under Singles and the semifinals in the 12 & Under Doubles. Though he did not progress to the finals, his performance reflected a marked improvement and steady progress, especially notable after his struggles to adapt to the challenging grass courts in the previous year.

The pinnacle achievement of the 25th Commercial Club Margaret Court Cup came when Team Pacific Oceania captured the Teams Event title, defeating strong Australian opposition and securing a landmark victory. This triumph underscored the depth of Pacific talent and the power of regional unity.

The victory elevated Pacific Oceania’s profile in junior tennis, proving their ability to compete against larger programs, and symbolized the strength of collaboration across island nations, blending diverse cultures into a single competitive force.

For American Samoa and the wider Pacific, the win marked a historic milestone, inspiring future generations of athletes.

The second tournament, the Victorian Junior Grass Courts Championship in Wodonga, held from January 14–17, 2026, provided Joella and Hermann with the perfect opportunity to further develop and improve their games.

Joella once again rose to the occasion, delivering a remarkable performance in the 12 & Under Singles competition. Round after round, she displayed growing confidence, resilience, and determination, overcoming each opponent with commanding resolve.

Her impressive winning streak carried her all the way to the championship match, where fate brought her face-to-face once more with Ishita Nayal of Fiji’s Suva Tennis Junior Elite Team—the very rival who had bested her in the final of the 25th Commercial Club Margaret Court Cup. This rematch carried not only the weight of competition but also the spirit of redemption, marking another milestone in Joella’s inspiring journey.

Determined to avoid the missteps that denied her the championship in Albury, Joella entered the Wodonga Grasscourts final with renewed focus and intent. She seized the initiative from the outset, dictating play with a blend of lightning-fast returns and deftly executed sliced forehands and backhands. Each rally showcased her tactical maturity, keeping her opponent off balance and forcing errors at critical moments.

In the decisive exchange, Joella’s precision and composure culminated in a final volley whose bounce left her rival unprepared — securing the 12 & Under Singles Championship crown 6-4, 6-2. More than a victory, it was a defining moment: a resounding declaration of her coming of age on the international stage, where she now stands as a force to be reckoned with and a beacon of pride for American Samoa.

Her proud father, Joe Ioane, who captured the entire match on film, was overcome with joy as he reflected on his daughter’s triumph. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends, family, and well-wishers across the globe, whose messages of encouragement and congratulations flooded social media.

Sharing the climactic moment online, Mr. Ioane revealed that footage of Joella’s final volley has since gone viral, resonating far beyond the court itself.

“Even if she had lost a second time, we would still be immensely Godly proud of her,” he declared with conviction. “Winning the Victorian Junior Grass Courts Championship 12 & Under Singles title is a blessing and a bonus. All glory to God!

"Sincere gratitude is extended to the traveling coaches, Reuel and Lorraine, whose dedication and care ensured the athletes were supported in every aspect throughout the journey. Their commitment was instrumental in guiding the team both on and off the court.

"Special appreciation is also reserved for our Leota Lu family, who traveled to Wodonga to stand proudly behind Joella and the Pacific Oceania contingent during both finals. Their presence embodied the strength of family and community, serving as a powerful reminder that these young athletes are uplifted not only by their talent and hard work, but by the unwavering support of those who believe in them."

Joella carried her winning momentum into the 12 & Under Doubles final, partnering with Fiji’s Alex Chand in a display of seamless teamwork and determination. Together, they overwhelmed the Australian duo of Tia Barrymore and Adele Mewett with commanding precision, securing a decisive 6–1, 6–1 victory. The triumph delivered Joella her second gold medal of the championships.

Hermann also delivered an impressive performance, competing with heart and determination as he battled to overcome the final hurdle standing between him and a place in the finals. Although he fell short of claiming the 12 & Under Singles and Doubles titles, his fighting spirit and resilience were evident throughout the tournament, earning him well-deserved respect from fellow players and supporters alike.

President of the American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA), Florence Wasko, commended the outstanding performances of Joella and Hermann in their back-to-back tournaments in Australia.

“Both did exceptionally well and showed clear improvement over their results from the previous year,” Wasko acknowledged. “We would like to thank ASTA Head Coach Dave Godinet and his dedicated coaching staff for the tireless work they put in day in and day out to nurture and guide our players. The results speak volumes about the success of the program, and we are incredibly proud of all of them.

“We are also especially thankful to our sponsors for their continued support year after year, in particular the Territorial Bank of American Samoa (TBAS), CEO Owen Peery, and the management team, whose faith and belief in the success of our programs have been invaluable.

“I would also like to extend heartfelt thanks to junior players' parents for the unwavering support and encouragement they provide in nurturing these young athletes. Their guidance, both on and off the court, ensures that the players strive not only to excel in sport but also to grow as grounded, respectful, and responsible young people. It is through this balance of discipline and character that true champions are made,” ASTA President Florence Wasko acknowledged.

"She announced that the next major event will take place in Melbourne next week—the prestigious Australian Open Under-14 Elite Trophy Invitational. Among the select athletes invited to this team competition is Joella’s older sister, Joelei Ioane, who will proudly represent Pacific Oceania as one of only three chosen players.

“Players are selected based on their performance and results throughout the year, and we are extremely proud of Joelei for achieving this milestone in her young tennis career,” Wasko stated. “ASTA has had players invited to these elite events before, with the last being Larry Magalasin, and we look forward to continuing this tradition of producing outstanding tennis players from American Samoa.”