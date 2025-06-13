WestPac approves mandatory electronic monitoring for Hawai‘i and American Samoa longline fleets

HONOLULU — (11 June 2025) The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council took final action today to authorize the use of electronic monitoring (EM) as a mandatory tool for data collection aboard longline vessels operating under Hawai‘i and American Samoa limited-entry permits.

The Council’s decision amends the Pelagic Fishery Ecosystem Plan to implement EM systems for the purpose of at-sea monitoring, including protected species interactions and other data collection requirements. The Council’s action calls for phased implementation of EM from 2025 through 2027, with vessels required to maintain EM systems once installed. The Council recommended longline vessels be randomly selected to install EM systems during the phase-in period.

The action comes as the number of human observers continues to decline due to National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) budget limitations. NMFS has secured funding to install EM systems and cover administrative and sampling costs through 2027, but the agency has not committed to maintaining the program beyond that point.

“Whether it be the human observer program or EM, this is a mandate by the federal government, and we are now discussing an unfunded mandate,” said Council Vice Chair for American Samoa Taotasi Archie Soliai. “We’ve heard over the last couple of years how the American Samoa longline fleet is struggling, and I find it very hard to support having industry pay for something that should be the responsibility of the federal government beyond 2027.”

The Council endorsed the need for EM and emphasized that it will provide reliable data for compliance with the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and Marine Mammal Protection Act as a primary objective. These data are also critical to meeting the terms of the biological opinion (BiOp), a legally required document developed under the ESA that outlines how fisheries must operate to avoid jeopardizing the continued existence of protected species. EM will also serve as a standardized bycatch reporting methodology.

Public comments reinforced the need for federal support. Nate Ilaoa, vice chair of the American Samoa Advisory Panel, said, “This is a disproportionate burden to our region.” He also referenced U.S. agreements dating back to the early 1900s that committed the federal government to protect American Samoa’s resources.

Eric Kingma, executive director of the Hawaii Longline Association, echoed these concerns. “We support mandatory EM,” he said. “But we can’t take it on if the agency does not take up the costs.”

As part of its final action, the Council also directed staff to work with NMFS and the longline fleets to conduct workshops to ensure vessel monitoring plans (VMPs) are practical and efficient. VMPs describe the responsibilities of crew at sea to maintain operational EM systems and provide contingencies in case of malfunction. The Council further urged NMFS to conduct outreach to the fleets prior to implementation and to update cost-earnings data for the American Samoa fishery to assess any economic impacts of EM.

“This has been a very meaningful conversation,” Taotasi said. “At the bottom line, we are talking about putting food on the table and sustaining livelihoods that help support small economies. Our collective wisdom is going to be key in solving these problems.”

The Council also approved mandatory crew training on protected species handling and release for the Hawai‘i and American Samoa longline fisheries. The decision follows a successful pilot program launched in April 2024 through a collaboration between NMFS, the Hawaii Longline Association and the Council. Advisory groups expressed strong support for the initiative, the first of its kind in the Pacific. The action aims to improve the survival of protected species following incidental interactions with longline gear, while minimizing added burden on fishery participants.