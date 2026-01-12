U.S. withdrawal affects key institutions working with Pacific Island States

Washington, D.C.— (Jan 8, 2026) The United States has confirmed it will withdraw from, or cease funding and participation in, a number of international organizations following a presidential review of bodies deemed contrary to U.S. national interests.

Among those affected are several institutions that work directly with Pacific Island countries on climate policy, oceans governance, development planning, and disaster resilience.

Key organizations with Pacific mandates include:

Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP), the region’s primary environmental and climate coordination agency, supporting Pacific governments on climate adaptation, biodiversity protection, waste management, and oceans policy.

UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), which provides development planning, infrastructure policy, and disaster resilience support across the Pacific.

UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the central forum through which Pacific states advocate on sea-level rise, climate finance, and loss-and-damage mechanisms.

UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which assists Pacific economies with trade access, shipping, digital trade, and development finance.

UN Oceans, a coordination platform shaping global ocean governance, fisheries management, and maritime sustainability, critical issues for Pacific nations.

U.S. officials said withdrawals will be implemented “to the extent permitted by law,” with further reviews ongoing. The administration emphasized that the decision is based on domestic policy priorities rather than multilateral consensus.