Twenty-two candidates to contest Samoa by-elections

Apia, SAMOA — The nominations have closed for candidates to contest by-elections in seven electoral constituencies for the Parliament of Samoa.

The date for the seven by-elections will be November 26, and pre-polling will be held two days earlier on November 24.

TV1Samoa reports that at 4pm on Friday, a total of 22 candidates had been accepted by the Office of the Electoral Commission (OEC) which included 2 women candidates.

A public notice by the OEC later showed the FAST party fielding 10 candidates, one more than the opposition Human Rights Protection Party, one from Tautua Samoa party, and two independents.

Three FAST candidates, two HRPP and one independent have registered to contest the Sagaga 2 electoral seat.

The Aana Alofi 3 electorate has 1 FAST, 2 HRPP and 1 independent registered to contest the seat.

One candidate each from FAST and HRPP are registered to contest the Sagaga 4, Safata 2 and Falealupo seats.

The single Tautua Samoa Party candidate in the by-elections is registered in the Aleipata Itupa I Lalo electoral race against one each from FAST and HRPP which is fielding a female candidate.

In the contest for the Falealili 2 electoral seat, two FAST candidates are up against a single HRPP candidate.

There will now be a period of legal challenges on eligibility of candidates which would also give candidates the chance to withdraw voluntarily.

The seven by-elections have been called as a result of petitions against election night winners of the 9 April 2021 General Elections.

Meanwhile, most eyes will be focused on the outcome for both women candidates which would either trigger the Constitutional provision mandating 10 percent or 6 parliamentarians be women.

If only one woman wins it will trigger the additional seat making for a 52 seat parliament instead of 51 but if they both fail, two extra seats for women would be required making for a 53 seat House.