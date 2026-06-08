Tsunami advisories issued for parts of Pacific after 7.8 earthquake in Philippines

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The US Tsunami Warning Centre issued advisories for parts of the Pacific following a massive earthquake in the Philippines.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at a depth of 63km at Mindanao.

The warning center forecast tsunami waves to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coast of American Samoa and other Pacific regions including Guam Samoa, Tonga and Hawaii.

The US Tsunami Warning Centre says government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas should take action to inform and instruct any coastal populations at risk in accordance with their own evaluation, procedures and the level of threat.

STAY OUT OF WATER

A tsunami advisory remained in effect for — the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) and Guam. Authorities are warning of hazardous ocean conditions and strong currents along coastlines.

The first tsunami-related sea level fluctuations were expected to reach Guam before spreading northward across the Northern Marianas.

Officials cautioned that actual arrival times may vary and that the first wave may not be the largest.

Forecast impacts include sea level changes of up to one foot above and below normal tide levels, minor flooding in some beach and harbor areas, and strong and unusual currents in harbors, bays and nearshore waters.

Hazardous conditions could persist for several hours or longer, the advisory said.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to stay out of the water and away from beaches, harbors and shorelines until the advisory is lifted.

Emergency officials stressed that a full-scale evacuation had not been ordered and advised the public to continue monitoring official updates and instructions.

The advisory covers Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, including Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

Officials said they would continue monitoring the situation and issue additional bulletins as more information becomes available.