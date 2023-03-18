Suspect indicted on Oahu for murder of 21-year old Samoan woman

Honolulu, HAWAII — The Star- Advertiser is reporting that an Oahu grand jury has indicted Samuel Jones, 25, for second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection

with the death of his 21-year-old girlfriend — Laau Jordan Laulusa who was found dead in a burned-up car Monday in the parking lot at Mililani

High School.

A passerby allegedly noticed Jones walking away from the burning vehicle, took photos of him and notified police.

Responding officers found Laulusa dead in the vehicle. She had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds,

and Jones was allegedly carrying a “bladed-type weapon.”

Jones, a 25-year-old specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve, was arrested a short while later about a quarter-mile away.

Jones is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

