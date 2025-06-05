Small Island Developing States' leaders urge world to put the ocean at the heart of Climate action

NEW YORK — With just days to go before the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), The Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), is calling on world leaders to recognize the Ocean as a central pillar of climate action in the lead-up to COP30.

This appeal comes at a critical juncture. Ten years after the signing of the Paris Agreement, island nations continue to shoulder the consequences of a world slow to act. As countries prepare their next round of climate commitments (Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs), AOSIS is urging the international community to place the Ocean at the heart of this decisive decade for climate action.

President “We call on all people - as stewards of the global commons - to rise to this moment. Put the Ocean at the center of climate action this year.”, said President Whipps Jr. “We urge all nations - especially major economies - to align with the 1.5°C target by submitting enhanced, science-based national climate plans in the lead-up to COP30. These plans are essential to safeguard ocean health, build resilience, and invest in clean technologies that can drive the ocean economy forward.”

“The Ocean sustains our economies, shapes our cultures, and nourishes our communities. As stewards of nearly 30% of its vast expanse, we embrace both a profound privilege and a solemn responsibility - a duty shared by all nations that see the sea as part of their heritage and their future. In the spirit of mutirão we are committed to doing our part. But are others equally committed to doing theirs?”, he added.

AOSIS invokes the Brazilian concept of mutirão — collective action for the common good that’s been unveiled by the COP30 Presidency. They call on the international community to meet this moment with the ambition it demands.

AOSIS outlines six urgent priorities to guide international climate action: