Six-year-old girl in Samoa dies after being hit by vehicle

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting that a six-year-old girl, who was hit by a vehicle last week Thursday as she tried to cross the road after school at Mulivai Safata, has died from the injuries she sustained.

Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo confirmed on Thursday when contacted by the Samoa Observer that the minor passed away at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole National Hospital last Saturday.

He said the driver's initial charges of negligent driving causing injury have now been changed to negligent driving causing death following the girl's passing.

"Unfortunately the 6-year-old died two days after the accident took place as she could not survive the severity of her injuries and the driver was charged last week for negligent driving causing injuries," he said.

The driver, a 59-year-old from Siumu and Gataivai, is currently remanded on bail to await his court appearance on Tuesday 25 April 2023. He has been ordered to sign in at the Police post in Poutasi every week before his court appearance.

