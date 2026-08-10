Scientists explore Samoa to support the country’s plan protecting 30% of its Ocean ​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿

Apia, SAMOA — National Geographic Pristine Seas begins an expedition this week in the South Pacific nation of Samoa to support the country’s pioneering legal protection of 30% of its ocean, home to nearly 1,000 recorded marine species.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

At the invitation of and in partnership with the government of Samoa, through its Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), the expedition will survey biodiversity in reef, mid-ocean, and deepwater sites spread across the country’s new marine protected areas (MPAs). Team members will also study locales outside the MPAs to understand ecological linkages and address broader data gaps. The research will inform the nation’s ambitious ocean protection plan, which seeks to sustainably manage all of Samoa’s waters.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

In 2025, Samoa endorsed the legal adoption of its MSP, following a multi-year consultation process involving government agencies, communities and other stakeholders.

The MSP provides a national framework for achieving the sustainable management of 100% of Samoa’s ocean. In April 2026, Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Schmidt signed the executive order bringing the MSP into effect.

The plan expands Samoa’s national marine protections through nine new offshore MPAs and a formalized network of coastal community MPAs. Together, these areas protect 30% of Samoa’s ocean, approximately 36,000 square kilometers — roughly seven times the size of Grand Canyon National Park in the United States.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

NEW RESERVES HOME TO THE OCEAN’S WONDERS​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

Many of the newly-established MPAs have yet to be comprehensively studied by scientists. To address these knowledge gaps, Pristine Seas will conduct formal scientific surveys of sea life and geology under the waves. This includes the offshore seamounts of the Toamoana MPA, the deep reef slopes off northern Savai'i, and inshore areas around Upolu and Savai'i where scientific information remains limited.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

It’s already well known that the country’s fish life is among the richest in the world, with up to 991 species recorded. The waters of Samoa are also home to some 2,000 species of sea snails and 200 species of coral.

The nation’s waters lie along important migration routes for the endangered ​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿humpback whale​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿ and other threatened whale species. The endangered hawksbill sea turtle also nests on Samoa’s beaches and breeds in Samoa’s waters.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

CUTTING EDGE SCIENCE

Working aboard Pristine Seas’ research vessel, the Argo, the team of local and international experts will capture data and footage of marine life from above the ocean’s surface to the mysterious sea floor.

Scientists will conduct surveys while SCUBA diving, drop deep sea cameras to the bottom of the sea to collect overnight footage, float video systems ten meters below the surface to document the marine life swimming by, and even survey bird life above the waves. Using environmental DNA (eDNA) sampling, the team will collect small bits of matter that can later be sequenced to identify organisms not always seen with cameras or the naked eye.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

Scientists and partners from Samoa will plunge into the unknown in Pristine Seas’ state-of-the-art submersible, the Argonauta, to observe first-hand the “twilight zone,” a frontier of deep-sea biodiversity teeming with marine life. The Argonauta is outfitted with mud and water samplers, a nearly 360 underwater view, imaging sonar and more — allowing the team to gather valuable data from one of the least understood parts of the planet.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

Throughout the expedition, Pristine Seas filmmakers will capture footage for a documentary film about Samoa’s stunning marine biodiversity.

Filming in communities and aboard the Argo, the team hopes to highlight people’s special relationship to the ocean and illustrate the critical importance of ocean protection to people’s everyday lives. The documentarians will follow the Samoa Voyaging Society as its traditional voyaging canoe becomes a floating classroom, inspiring communities across Samoa to better understand and steward their land and ocean.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

Samoa’s Ministry of Education and Culture and Pristine Seas are working together to extend ocean literacy into classrooms. With an eye on cultivating future ocean stewards, the partners hosted a Pacific Education subregional workshop in Apia earlier this week, in collaboration with The Pacific Community (SPC). Educators and Ministries of Education from six countries co-created resources for their national curriculum and attendees received training on eDNA analysis along with a tour of the Argo.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

BUILDING OCEAN LITERACY, COMMUNITIES, AND RESILIENCE​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

MPAs are a proven solution for countries looking to conserve their ocean. Reserves where fishing and other damaging activities are banned restore marine life within their boundaries. That, in turn, replenishes nearby fish populations and improves local fishing, provides jobs and economic benefits, and builds resilience against natural disasters and a warming ocean.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

Many local communities, national organizations, scientific institutions, and regional and international partners have supported the development of Samoa’s MSP, strengthened the country’s marine knowledge base, and helped lay the foundation for this expedition.​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿

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Pristine Seas started its ​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿Global Expedition​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿ in 2023 with a mission to spend five years exploring the tropical Pacific and supporting communities and governments in their efforts to protect the ocean. Since 2023, the team has explored and studied the ​​​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿​​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​​​​​﻿​​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿​​﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿﻿​​​﻿﻿​﻿​﻿﻿﻿​​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​​﻿﻿Southern Line 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