Samoa’s State of (financial) Emergency continues

Apia, SAMOA — (September 30, 2025) A State of Emergency has been declared in Samoa, effective from September 30 to October 29, 2025, to authorize the release of funds from the Treasury to address an ongoing economic emergency.

The proclamation was signed on Sept 26 by the Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, and enacted under Article 105 of the Constitution of the Independent State of Samoa.

The use of an Emergency Budget was approved by Cabinet during its first meeting on Sept 17, 2025, the day after the official opening of the 18th Parliament and formal swearing-in of the Prime Minister and newly elected Members of Parliament.

Following Cabinet consultation under directive F.K. (25) 36, Samoa’s Head of State has declared a grave economic emergency, citing threats to the nation’s financial stability due to an internal disturbance. The crisis stems from the government’s inability to lawfully access Treasury funds after Parliament failed to pass an Appropriation Bill for the current financial year.

Since the budget’s collapse in May, the caretaker administration has been operating on just 25% of the previous year’s allocation, approximately $250 million tala, leaving critical services and obligations under strain.

Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o last Friday revealed that when the new administration assumed office on Sept 16, available funds for public sector salaries were only sufficient to cover one more week, excluding overtime payments that had already been delayed for several months.

In response, the Government advised the Head of State to invoke Article 105 of the Constitution, enabling emergency access to Treasury funds to ensure salaries are paid and essential operations continue. The Ministry of Finance is now preparing an interim budget to be presented to Parliament, aimed at sustaining government functions until the full national budget is introduced in June 2026.

Finance Minister Mulipola told reporters that the current State of Emergency is not expected to extend beyond Oct 29, as Parliament is anticipated to pass a new budget before that date.

She outlined the Cabinet’s funding priorities under the Emergency Budget, which include public sector salaries and overtime, pensions for the elderly, disability benefits, overseas medical referrals, ongoing contractual projects, the national scholarship program, pharmaceutical supplies, core government operations, and agricultural initiatives in Atele and Savaii.